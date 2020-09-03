Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 853 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,384 in the last 365 days.

N.C. Environmental Management Commission to meet September 9-10, 2020

The public is invited to attend the meetings online or by phone. Agendas for the committee meetings on Wednesday and the full commission meeting on Thursday are available here.The North Carolina Environmental Management Commission (EMC) will meet remotely Wednesday and Thursday, September 9 - 10 by teleconference.

Committee Meetings When: Wednesday, September 9, 2020

To Listen: link to join meeting

  • 9-9:45 a.m.                  Air Quality
  • 10-10:45 a.m.             Steering Committee
  • 11-12:30 p.m.              Groundwater & Waste Management        
  • 1:30-3:30 p.m.             Water Quality
  • 3:45-4:30 p.m.             NPDES          

                                   

Commission Meeting

When: Thursday, September 10, 2020         

To Listen: link to join meeting

The Environmental Management Commission is responsible for adopting rules for the protection, preservation and enhancement of the state’s air, land and water resources. The commission oversees and adopts rules for several divisions of the Department of Environmental Quality, including the divisions of Air Quality; Energy, Mineral and Land Resources; Waste Management and Water Resources.

###

You just read:

N.C. Environmental Management Commission to meet September 9-10, 2020

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.