Direct Work Comp Aligns with EMPLOYERS in New Digital Coalition
This digital coalition will increase access to cost-effective workers’ compensation for businesses & enable them to quote and purchase policies on their terms.DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Direct Work Comp will soon launch in the seven Midwest states of Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Nebraska, and South Dakota in collaboration with EMPLOYERS (NYSE: EIG), America’s small business insurance specialist®. This digital coalition will increase access to cost-effective workers’ compensation insurance for businesses and enable them to quote and purchase policies on their terms.
For more than 100 years, EMPLOYERS has provided small to medium-sized businesses with workers’ compensation insurance and fast, efficient claims service. It serves businesses nationally, excluding monopolistic states.
“We’re excited to work with our newest digital insurance agency, Direct Work Comp,” said Diantha Kelly, Client Relationship Manager, EMPLOYERS. “Its quoting platform empowers business owners when it comes to finding the right small business insurance carrier, along with improving margin and removing friction for our insureds. Direct Work Comp allows us to meet our buyers where they want to conduct business.”
“Businesses shouldn't have to struggle to purchase insurance,” Todd Thams, founder of Direct Work Comp said. “The process should be simple, direct and allow for a better workers’ compensation experience.”
Direct Work Comp was founded by Thams, who was tired of seeing many businesses overpay for workers’ compensation insurance. His industry experience helps small companies streamline the purchase of insurance and large companies reduce costs through experience, mod analysis, and cost-cutting techniques.
About Direct Work Comp
Direct Work Comp is a direct-to-consumer portal headquartered in Des Moines, IA. The company was formed to help businesses gain access to lower priced worker’s compensation insurance using the latest technology. Direct Work Comp’s instant quote engine can provide a quote for many types of businesses. Most business owners save up to 30% or more. You can visit the website at www.directworkcomp.com.
About EMPLOYERS
EMPLOYERS®, America’s small business insurance specialist® and Employers Insurance Company of Nevada® are registered trademarks of EIG Services, Inc. Employers Holdings, Inc. is a holding company with subsidiaries that are specialty providers of workers' compensation insurance and services focused on select, small businesses engaged in low-to-medium hazard industries. The Company operates throughout the United States, with the exception of four states that are served exclusively by their state funds. Insurance is offered through Employers Insurance Company of Nevada, Employers Compensation Insurance Company, Employers Preferred Insurance Company, Employers Assurance Company and Cerity Insurance Company, all rated A- (Excellent) by the A.M. Best Company. Not all companies do business in all jurisdictions. See www.employers.com for coverage availability.
