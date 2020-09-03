The Writers of the Future Podcast is Finalist in the "Podcast Awards: The People's Choice"

The Writers & Illustrators of the Future Podcast has been selected a finalist in the "Podcast Awards: The People's Choice" in the category Storyteller/Drama.

The Writers and Illustrators of the Future Podcast has been chosen a finalist for the Podcast Awards: The People's Choice by a field of over 500,000 listeners.

'Writers of the Future' is the gold standard of emerging talent into the field of science fiction fantasy that has contributed more to the genre than any other source."
— Gary Roen of the Midwest Book Review
— Gary Roen of the Midwest Book Review
HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Writers and Illustrators of the Future Podcast, in a field of 800 podcast shows in 20 categories and with over 500,000 voting listeners, has made the final slate in the 15th annual "Podcast Awards: The People's Choice," it was announced by Todd Cochrane, Founder of the Podcast Awards. The category: Storyteller/Drama.

Just over a year in production, the Writers and Illustrators of the Future Podcast was created following the April 2019 release of “L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future 35.” The podcast has since featured over 85 Writers & Illustrators of the Future judges, winners, and industry professionals. Topics have ranged from straight forward subjects like how to start writing, to story prompts. We discuss self-publishing vs. getting an agent, overcoming imposter syndrome as well as overcoming depression at not selling your work. We have spoken with multiple New York Times and international bestselling authors like Kevin J. Anderson, Orson Scott Card, David Farland, Tim Powers, Brandon Sanderson, and Robert J. Sawyer, as well as top professionals in gaming, set design, and illustration including Echo Chernik, Diane Dillon, Bob Eggleton, Craig Elliott, Larry Elmore, and Rob Prior.

The podcast adheres to the mission statement of the world-famous Writers & Illustrators of the Future Contest created in 1983 by L. Ron Hubbard. It has become one of several tools providing help to the aspiring writer and artist, including the blog, forum, and the recently released L. Ron Hubbard’s Writers of the Future Online Workshop. Gary Roen of the Midwest Book Review noted in his review of Writers of the Future Volume 36 that, "’Writers of the Future’ is the gold standard of emerging talent into the field of science fiction fantasy that has contributed more to the genre than any other source.”

The People's Choice Podcast Awards, better known as the Podcast Awards, are global awards given annually to the best podcasts as voted by the general public. The full slate of finalists can be seen at www.podcastawards.com.

Throughout the Contests' nearly four-decade history, 786 writers and illustrators have been recognized as winners. The Writers of the Future writing contest was initiated by L. Ron Hubbard in 1983 to provide "a means for new and budding writers to have a chance for their creative efforts to be seen and acknowledged." Based on its success, its sister contest, Illustrators of the Future was created five years later to provide that same opportunity for the aspiring artist.

The intensive mentoring process has proven very successful. The 428 past winners of the Writing Contest have published 1,150 novels and nearly 4,500 short stories. They have produced 33 New York Times bestsellers and their works have sold over 60 million copies.

For more information about the Contests, go to www.writersofthefuture.com.

Galaxy Press is the United States publisher and distributor for L. Ron Hubbard's complete fiction library. The annual L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future anthology, featuring new authors selected by a panel of blue ribbon judges, is published by Galaxy Press.

