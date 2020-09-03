Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 834 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,246 in the last 365 days.

State Auditor’s Office Named to Prairie Business Magazine’s 50 Best Places to Work List

Prairie Business Magazine has honored the North Dakota State Auditor’s Office on their 50 Best Places to Work list. Prairie Business received over 1,400 nominations from companies and organizations across the northern plains for this recognition. The criteria evaluated included workplace culture, opportunities for growth, benefits, and employee morale.  

“We place an immense emphasis on culture at our office,” said State Auditor Joshua Gallion. “Our values are not just something painted on the wall, and this recognition is a testament to the people who make our workplace an exceptional place.”

A complete list of all award recipients is available in the September issue of Prairie Business Magazine, http://bit.ly/PB50Best.

You just read:

State Auditor’s Office Named to Prairie Business Magazine’s 50 Best Places to Work List

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.