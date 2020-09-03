State Auditor’s Office Named to Prairie Business Magazine’s 50 Best Places to Work List

Prairie Business Magazine has honored the North Dakota State Auditor’s Office on their 50 Best Places to Work list. Prairie Business received over 1,400 nominations from companies and organizations across the northern plains for this recognition. The criteria evaluated included workplace culture, opportunities for growth, benefits, and employee morale.

“We place an immense emphasis on culture at our office,” said State Auditor Joshua Gallion. “Our values are not just something painted on the wall, and this recognition is a testament to the people who make our workplace an exceptional place.”

A complete list of all award recipients is available in the September issue of Prairie Business Magazine, http://bit.ly/PB50Best.