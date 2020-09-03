Trio Sentenced in Youngstown Corruption Case

(YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio) — Three Youngstown men were sentenced and two business holdings fined today, bringing closure to a corruption case in Mahoning County, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Ohio Auditor Keith Faber announced.

“Through a thorough investigation and vigorous prosecution, we’ve rooted out ongoing public corruption,” Yost said. “If you think you’re above the law, take note – corruption has no place in Ohio government.”

“The dedicated investigative and forensic auditors from the Auditor of State’s office worked diligently to uncover the crooked deals and underlying offenses involved in this case. Now it is time for the bad actors who abused the public’s trust to be held accountable for their actions,” said Auditor Faber. “This case highlights the effective working relationship between our office, the Ohio Attorney General, and local law enforcement. I appreciate these partnerships and value our ability to bring justice to the people of Youngstown.”

David Bozanich, a former finance director for the city of Youngstown, was sentenced to one year in prison and fined $10,000 for accepting a bribe as a public official and tampering with records, both third-degree felonies, and two counts of unlawful compensation to a public official, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Youngstown businessman Dominic Marchionda, who pleaded guilty to four counts of tampering with records, was placed on a five years’ probation and ordered to contribute 1,250 hours of community service.

Ray Briya, also a Youngstown businessman, was sentenced to six months of house arrest, placed on probation for three years and fined $5,000 for attempted bribery (two counts), tampering with records (one count) and grand theft (one count) – all fourth-degree felonies – and one count of obstructing justice, a fifth-degree felony.

Additionally, U.S. Campus Suites LLC and Rubino Construction Inc., businesses owned by Marchionda, were fined – the former $5,000 and the latter $500 – for receiving stolen property.

The cases were investigated by the Ohio Auditor of State’s Office and the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office, and the Special Prosecutions Section of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office prosecuted them.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Irwin: 614-728-5417

-30-