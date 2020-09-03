Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Seychelles : Interim Performance Update Under the Policy Coordination Instrument-Press Release; and Staff Report

International Monetary Fund. African Dept.

September 3, 2020

Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

COVID-19 has had a severe economic impact on Seychelles through the implementation of strict domestic measures to contain the spread of the virus and the related global spillovers. The authorities have responded with measures to mitigate the economic fallout on businesses and households. To help address the urgent balance of payments need arising from the pandemic, the Executive Board approved on May 8, 2020 the authorities’ request for emergency financing under the Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI) of SDR 22.9 million, equivalent to 100 percent of quota (IMF Country Report No. 20/170).

Country Report No. 2020/272

regular

English

September 3, 2020

9781513556314/1934-7685

1SYCEA2020003

Paper

11

Seychelles : Interim Performance Update Under the Policy Coordination Instrument-Press Release; and Staff Report

