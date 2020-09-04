Pathway Films Announces Kickstarter for Bright Eyes, the True Story of Susette La Flesche, a Member of the Omaha Tribe

The feature film will focus on Susette La Flesche's work as an advocate for Native American civil rights, and will be filmed in several Nebraska locations.

OMAHA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bright Eyes is the true story of Susette La Flesche, a well-known Native American writer, lecturer, interpreter, and artist of the Omaha tribe in Nebraska. La Flesche, whose Omaha Indian name, Inshata Theumba, translates to “bright eyes,” was a spokesperson for the Omaha and Ponca tribes, and was instrumental in facilitating the court case of Standing Bear vs. General George Crook in 1879. The ruling of that landmark civil rights case was that Native Americans are “persons within the meaning of the law,” and citizens with certain rights under the U.S. Constitution.

After the trial in 1879, Bright Eyes traveled the East Coast — along with her younger brother, Francis, Standing Bear, and Omaha Herald assistant editor, Thomas Tibbles — speaking in support of civil rights for Native Americans. Her fight for justice gained the attention of such notables as Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, Louisa May Alcott, and President Rutherford B. Hayes. In 1890, Bright Eyes and Tibbles were reporters at the Battle of Wounded Knee, where they also helped the injured and dying.

In 1983, La Flesche was inducted into the Nebraska Hall of Fame in recognition of her role as a spokesperson and writer about her people. Then, in 1994, she was inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame as the first Native American lecturer and the first published Native American artist and writer.

Bright Eyes producer, Jerry Thompson (Pathway Media), is no stranger to La Flesche’s inspiring life story. He first learned about Bright Eyes when he was a publicity representative for the successful Native American feature film, Windwalker. With the ultimate goal of bringing Bright Eyes’ story to film, Thompson first established himself as a documentary and feature film producer. Then, in 2016, he sought and received the blessing of the Omaha Tribe of Nebraska to produce the movie.

Thompson compares Bright Eyes to the hit feature film, Harriett, the story about the black abolitionist slave woman (Harriet Tubman), who led slaves to freedom. Bright Eyes will be filmed in several Nebraska locations as well as Boston and possibly Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

“Telling La Flesche’s story through this historically based film has been a nearly lifelong dream,” shared Thompson. “The message it brings is still extremely relevant in our time. My hope is that Bright Eyes will garner enough attention from the Kickstarter campaign to surpass the platform’s current film fundraising record of $5.8 million.”

Thompson has already made many trips to the Omaha Reservation where he has scouted locations and held auditions for extras in the film. He will be returning to the Omaha area next week, September 8-12, to film the promotional video that will be used to launch the movie’s Kickstarter fundraising campaign. Thompson will be joined by associate producer Marianne Farrington, and two of the Native American lead actors in Bright Eyes, Anthony Parker and Sarah Ortegon.

Plans for Bright Eyes include hiring tribal members to build an authentic Omaha village, which will be left in place after filming as a tourist attraction for Nebraska in general and the Omaha tribe specifically. The film is slated for wide release in theaters throughout the United States. In the spirit of Bright Eyes, Thompson and his company, Pathway Films, are committed to dedicating at least 50% of the movie’s net profits Native American causes.

