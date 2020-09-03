Inaugural OnRamp Impact Conference happening Sept. 17

Wisconsin-based startup accelerator gener8tor is launching a new social impact conference to connect startup social enterprises with corporate social responsibility executives and impact investors. The first OnRamp Impact Conference is scheduled to take place virtually on Sept. 17.

More than 45 venture capital firms and corporations are participating, including the venture capital arms of Northwestern Mutual and CUNA Mutual Group, as well as TitletownTech and the American Family Insurance Institute for Corporate and Social Impact, which partners with gener8tor on the gBeta Social Impact Accelerator.

The core of the conference consists of curated, one-on-one sessions between social impact startups, impact investors and executives to discuss potential customer relationships, strategic partnerships and investment opportunities.

The conference’s keynote speaker will be Jewel Burks Solomon, managing partner of Collab Capital and head of Google for Startups. In addition to these one-on-one meetings, the conference schedule also includes roundtable discussions on issues like diversity and inclusion, gaining executive buy-in and how to measure the impact of corporate social impact efforts.

The OnRamp conference series aims to provide startups at various stages of growth with access to high-level corporate and venture capital leaders. Started by Gener8tor in 2013, the series now includes individual conferences focused on agriculture, education, health care, insurance, retail, manufacturing and entertainment entrepreneurship.

Applications to participate in the startup track’s one-on-one meetings are closed, but interested entrepreneurs can register to attend the virtual keynote and roundtable discussions. To learn more and register, visit the OnRamp Impact Conference website.