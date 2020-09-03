Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 838 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,219 in the last 365 days.

Inaugural OnRamp Impact Conference happening Sept. 17

Wisconsin-based startup accelerator gener8tor is launching a new social impact conference to connect startup social enterprises with corporate social responsibility executives and impact investors. The first OnRamp Impact Conference is scheduled to take place virtually on Sept. 17.

More than 45 venture capital firms and corporations are participating, including the venture capital arms of Northwestern Mutual and CUNA Mutual Group, as well as TitletownTech and the American Family Insurance Institute for Corporate and Social Impact, which partners with gener8tor on the gBeta Social Impact Accelerator.

The core of the conference consists of curated, one-on-one sessions between social impact startups, impact investors and executives to discuss potential customer relationships, strategic partnerships and investment opportunities.

The conference’s keynote speaker will be Jewel Burks Solomon, managing partner of Collab Capital and head of Google for Startups. In addition to these one-on-one meetings, the conference schedule also includes roundtable discussions on issues like diversity and inclusion, gaining executive buy-in and how to measure the impact of corporate social impact efforts.

The OnRamp conference series aims to provide startups at various stages of growth with access to high-level corporate and venture capital leaders. Started by Gener8tor in 2013, the series now includes individual conferences focused on agriculture, education, health care, insurance, retail, manufacturing and entertainment entrepreneurship.

Applications to participate in the startup track’s one-on-one meetings are closed, but interested entrepreneurs can register to attend the virtual keynote and roundtable discussions. To learn more and register, visit the OnRamp Impact Conference website.

You just read:

Inaugural OnRamp Impact Conference happening Sept. 17

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.