Leashed Tracking Dogs for Recovery of Game
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is providing the following list of certified leashed tracking dog owners who volunteer during the hunting seasons to help hunters locate deer or bear that have been shot during hunting season but not yet recovered.
The leashed tracking dog owners, who provide their services free of charge, must pass an extensive exam administered by Fish and Wildlife in order to be certified and licensed to provide their services.
This list, which may be updated during hunting seasons, is available on the Vermont Fish and Wildlife website (www.vtfishandwildlife.com).
2020 Vermont Leashed Dog Trackers-
Name Town Phone Numbers
Tim Nichols Granville, NY 518-642-3012 or 802-353-6020
Travis Nichols Granville, NY 518-642-3012 or 518-932-6505
Marvin Ainsworth St Johnsbury, VT 802-748-8627
Laura Nichols Granville, NY 518-642-3012 or 518-932-6506
Jeff Adams Milton, VT 802-324-6316
Nicholas Merritt East Fairfield, VT 802-238-3884 or 802-922-2515
Kayla Konya East Thetford, VT 802-333-4278
Jacquelyn Magoon Morrisville, VT 802-279-6578
Mandi Harbec Orleans, VT 802-323-3536
Kristie Adams* Pittsford, VT 802-483-6257 or 802-558-1143
Roger Chauvin Swanton, VT 802-782-1608 or 802-868-4953
Barry J. Tatro* Hardwick, VT 802-535-7259
Tom DiPietro Jr. Jericho, VT 802-899-4479
Laura DiPietro Jericho, VT 802-899-4479
Jack Dix Cropseyville, NY 802-490-4827
Justin Robert Richmond, VT 802-324-2903
Benjamin Whitcomb Richmond, VT 802-233-8669
David Wilder Barre, VT 802-522-6938
Francis Putney Barre, VT 802-595-4350
Bill Gaiotti Mt. Tabor, VT 802-345-8500
Brett Kelley* Poultney, VT 802-287-5800 or 802-287-0814
Shelby Maniatty Georgia, VT 802-673-8863
Chris Maniatty Newport, VT 802-334-5637
John Lingner Pownal, VT 802-379-7774 or 802-823-9388
Alaina Wiskoski* Fair Haven, VT 802-236-7751
Mark Harbec Orleans, VT 802-323-3536
Nick Smith Groton, VT 802-584-3121
Matt Bourgeois Whiting, VT 802-989-2213
Don Morgan Charlotte, VT 802-557-5938 or 802-425-7097
Scott Newell Groveton, NH 603-636-2264 or 603-631-0477
Nick Crafts East Dover, VT 802-380-8865
Riley Harness Newbury, VT 802-272-8955
Crystal Earle Johnson, VT 802-730-5591
Courtney Davis Troy, NH 603-209-6548
Julian Roberson Chester, VT 802-875-5853
Jason Cassant Fort Ann, NY 518-796-3215
Ronald Martin Enosburg Falls, VT 802-393-0346
Steven Bourgeois Bridport, VT 802-989-0026 or 802-758-2526
Matthew Anderson Orwell, VT 802-578-9117
Jamie Hawley Rutland, VT 802-558-5355
Steven Hawley Rutland, VT 802-353-8542
*Semi-Active tracker
Calls will be taken at the Handlers discretion and at the availability of the handler.