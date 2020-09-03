Leashed Tracking Dogs for Recovery of Game

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is providing the following list of certified leashed tracking dog owners who volunteer during the hunting seasons to help hunters locate deer or bear that have been shot during hunting season but not yet recovered.

The leashed tracking dog owners, who provide their services free of charge, must pass an extensive exam administered by Fish and Wildlife in order to be certified and licensed to provide their services.

This list, which may be updated during hunting seasons, is available on the Vermont Fish and Wildlife website (www.vtfishandwildlife.com).

2020 Vermont Leashed Dog Trackers-

Name Town Phone Numbers

Tim Nichols Granville, NY 518-642-3012 or 802-353-6020

Travis Nichols Granville, NY 518-642-3012 or 518-932-6505

Marvin Ainsworth St Johnsbury, VT 802-748-8627

Laura Nichols Granville, NY 518-642-3012 or 518-932-6506

Jeff Adams Milton, VT 802-324-6316

Nicholas Merritt East Fairfield, VT 802-238-3884 or 802-922-2515

Kayla Konya East Thetford, VT 802-333-4278

Jacquelyn Magoon Morrisville, VT 802-279-6578

Mandi Harbec Orleans, VT 802-323-3536

Kristie Adams* Pittsford, VT 802-483-6257 or 802-558-1143

Roger Chauvin Swanton, VT 802-782-1608 or 802-868-4953

Barry J. Tatro* Hardwick, VT 802-535-7259

Tom DiPietro Jr. Jericho, VT 802-899-4479

Laura DiPietro Jericho, VT 802-899-4479

Jack Dix Cropseyville, NY 802-490-4827

Justin Robert Richmond, VT 802-324-2903

Benjamin Whitcomb Richmond, VT 802-233-8669

David Wilder Barre, VT 802-522-6938

Francis Putney Barre, VT 802-595-4350

Bill Gaiotti Mt. Tabor, VT 802-345-8500

Brett Kelley* Poultney, VT 802-287-5800 or 802-287-0814

Shelby Maniatty Georgia, VT 802-673-8863

Chris Maniatty Newport, VT 802-334-5637

John Lingner Pownal, VT 802-379-7774 or 802-823-9388

Alaina Wiskoski* Fair Haven, VT 802-236-7751

Mark Harbec Orleans, VT 802-323-3536

Nick Smith Groton, VT 802-584-3121

Matt Bourgeois Whiting, VT 802-989-2213

Don Morgan Charlotte, VT 802-557-5938 or 802-425-7097

Scott Newell Groveton, NH 603-636-2264 or 603-631-0477

Nick Crafts East Dover, VT 802-380-8865

Riley Harness Newbury, VT 802-272-8955

Crystal Earle Johnson, VT 802-730-5591

Courtney Davis Troy, NH 603-209-6548

Julian Roberson Chester, VT 802-875-5853

Jason Cassant Fort Ann, NY 518-796-3215

Ronald Martin Enosburg Falls, VT 802-393-0346

Steven Bourgeois Bridport, VT 802-989-0026 or 802-758-2526

Matthew Anderson Orwell, VT 802-578-9117

Jamie Hawley Rutland, VT 802-558-5355

Steven Hawley Rutland, VT 802-353-8542

*Semi-Active tracker

Calls will be taken at the Handlers discretion and at the availability of the handler.