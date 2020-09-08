Professional Security Guard Services. Worldwide Warrior Protection. Protect Yourself & Your Possessions.

Top of the line security guards for corporate, private, and personal purposes.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Protecting yourself, your property, your valuables, and those closest to you is one aspect of life that is absolutely essential. Worldwide Warrior Protection offers corporate and private security along with personal protection such as executive protection and bodyguard services. Whether you need to protect your business, your home, or yourself, WWP is one of the best in the industry.

Worlwide Warrior Protection is owned and operated by CEO Al Shmuel who seeks to provide the highest level of protection for his clients. The company is licensed, bonded, and fully insured to offer elite level security services. The staff is comprised of trained professionals with backgrounds in police and military operation. WWP features two separate websites to best suit your needs.

Corporate & Private Security:

- Corporate Security protects your business from vandalism, theft, and other crime by having a team of responsive security guards controlling the premises. Examples include malls, warehouses, industrial facilities, retail outlets, office buildings, schools, company campuses, construction sites, hospitals, banks, and much more.

- Private Security protects your home and personal property. Keep your property and everything inside it safe and secured from external threats. Your security team is hand picked to best suit your needs.

Executive & Personal Security:

- Executive Security and VIP services are mainly designed to protect executives, celebrities, and public figures from any sort of harm. The WWP Executive Security Agency services include bodyguard services, travel security, security consulting, crisis management, event security, private investigation, and more.

Call 310-746-6404 or visit the Worldwide Warrior Protection websites to learn more.