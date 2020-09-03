COVID-19 Impacts on Hemp Farmers Too? VCAAP Can Help.

September 3, 2020 | VAAFM News - Are you a Vermont hemp farmer, producer or processor who has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic? Have you incurred losses or additional expenses this summer because of coronavirus impacts, including loss or revenue, increased costs, or loss of markets? If so, you may be eligible for federal relief funds through the Vermont COVID-19 Agriculture Assistance Program, or VCAAP.

The purpose of VCAAP funds is to stabilize agricultural businesses and organizations based on their lost revenues and expenses related to the COVID-19 public health emergency. Hemp farmers or value-added food product businesses who have experienced these impacts can apply for VCAAP relief funds through the Agriculture and Working Lands Application. The application is available now but the deadline to apply is approaching quickly. All VCAAP applications must be accurately completed and submitted by 8:00 am EST on October 1st, 2020.

The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets encourages any agricultural business who may have experienced pandemic related impacts to explore the VCAAP applications and apply. Organic dairy, working lands businesses of all types, farmers markets, and produce growers, all may be eligible for relief fund grants that will not need to be paid back.

To begin your VCAAP application, visit the Vermont COVID-19 Agriculture Assistance Program website, or call the Agency at 802-828-2430 select #9, or send an email to agr.COVIDresponse@vermont.gov with any questions.