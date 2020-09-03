Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 817 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,184 in the last 365 days.

Practical Angling Introduces Butt Dial: A Revolutionary New Fishing Product for Serious Anglers.

The Butt Dial is a fishing accessory the slides on the butt of a fishing rod and allows the angler to set the the line style, Fluoro, Braid, Mono, or Copol, and then set the line weight from 4 lb to 80 lb. No more mix-ups. No more wasting line, money, an

The Butt Dial for serious anglers: Set it and NEVER forget it.

Practical Angling, LLC Creators of the Butt Dial logo with a fish

Practical Angling, LLC Creators of the Butt Dial

The photo shows the four line styles and weight settings from 4 lb to 80 lb test on every Butt Dial

Line style and weight settings on every Butt Dial. Fluor, Mono. Braid, Copol and 4 lb to 80 lb test settings

Introducing the Butt Dial. An innovative product for serious anglers that solves the problem of keeping track of fishing line weights and styles on their reels,

No more writing on rod handles or adding sticky tape. No more writing on reels with a permanent marker. Put one on all your rod and reel combos. Set it and NEVER forget it.”
— Chris Nehlen

COLD SPRING HARBOR, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Practical Angling Introduces Butt Dial: A Revolutionary New Fishing Product.
Cold Spring Harbor, NY: Practical Angling, LLC just announced the Butt Dial. An innovative new product for anglers. The Butt Dial solves the age-old problem of keeping track of fishing line weights and styles on multiple rods and reels. The Butt Dial offers a new and simple way to solve rod and reel mix-ups forever.

“No more writing on rod handles or adding sticky tape. No more writing on reels with permanent marker,” says Chris Nehlen, CEO of Practical Angling. “Simply slide the Butt Dial on the butt of the rod. Set the line style, Fluoro, Braid, Mono, or Copol, and then set the line weight from 4 lb to 80 lb.
No more mix-ups. No more wasting line, money, and time.”

“SET IT AND NEVER FORGET IT,” says Dan McGarry, Partner and Director of Business Development for Practical Angling.

Features and benefits of the Butt Dial include.

• Set 4 of the major line styles (Fluorocarbon, Braid, Monofilament, and Copolymer).
• Set line weights from 4 lb to 80 lb test.
• Fits cork and EVA handles: standard or split grip. One inch in diameter or larger.
• No more wasting line, money, and time.
• Durable and lightweight. You won’t know it’s there until you need it.
• 7-day money back guarantee if returned in original package.

The Butt Dial will be available online September 1, 2020. FREE SHIPPING on all orders of 12 or more
Butt Dials. Contact us for large quantity discount pricing and with any questions you might have for us here at Practical Angling. For more information on the Butt Dial or to order, visit www.thebuttdial.com.

About Practical Angling: Our operations are located in New York and North Carolina. We are an American owned company whose charter is to design and manufacture innovative new freshwater fishing accessories that we feel are missing from the fishing industry. We will deliver our products at the best price and quality to consumers. The products we design, and produce are the result of input from professional and amateur anglers. Our objective is to always improve today’s “practical angling” performance.

For more information, product photos, or samples for editorial product review, please contact us via email: practicalangling2020@gmail.com or visit www.thebuttdial.com.

Chris Nehlen
Practical Angling
+1 631-470-0329
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

Introducing the Butt Dial

You just read:

Practical Angling Introduces Butt Dial: A Revolutionary New Fishing Product for Serious Anglers.

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.