Construction Project Management Software Market 2020 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2026

Global Construction Project Management Software Market 2020

Construction project management involves the planning, coordination, and control over the various tasks involved in construction projects. This could include different types of construction projects, like agricultural, residential, commercial, institutional, industrial, heavy civil, and environmental.

Construction project management software is mainly used for four applications: General Contractors, Building Owners, Independent Construction Managers, Sub-Contractors. And General Contractors and Building Owners are the most application which takes up about 54.95% of the global total in 2016. Construction project management software can be classified into three types by platforms: installed-PC, installed-mobile and cloud (web, SaaS) based. The installed-PC is still the most type while installed-mobile and cloud (web, SaaS) based type is growing faster.

The global Construction Project Management Software market is valued at 1030 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 1620 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% between 2019 and 2024.

The market dynamics segment in the report throws light on all the key parameters influencing the global Construction Project Management Software market, such as the top technical advancements that happened in the last few years, the presumed market size along with the expected growth prospects of the market. Statistics regarding the target product, the percentage of the market share that can be owned by the key firms as well as the manufacturing techniques that these players generally use are also given in the report. Our reviewers have endeavored to provide 360-degree coverage of the whole industry, including the details that pertain to the expected valuation and size that the market can expand to during the assessment period. The Construction Project Management Software market dynamics segment in the report also has to offer the potential profit margin, in combination with the demand rate of the product as well as the consumption rate worldwide. The imports, exports and sales have been extensively covered here. Supply chains as well as the main growth strategies and the rules that can have an impact over the growth rate of the world market have also been taken into account in this section. The study considers 2019 as the starting or the base year in the appraisal period, whereas 2026 is taken as the forecast year of the said period.

Aconex Ltd

Procore

Oracle

Viewpoint, Inc

Odoo S.A

Buildertrend

CMiC

Sage

Co-construct

Jiansoft

e-Builder

Yonyou

MyCollab

Jonas

Jinshisoft

Microsoft

Fieldwire

GLODON

RedTeam

eSUB

Other

In addition to the detailed framework of the Construction Project Management Software market, the report has also laid prominence on the key impacting elements. The market study has delved into all every intricate detail that is associated with the pricing record as well as the volume trends that can be projected during the evaluation period. Some of the top drivers coupled with the barriers and attractive opportunities in the worldwide market are also evaluated by our deemed experts, with the aim to offer a systematic and simplified report.

The regional insight section of the Construction Project Management Software market throws light on some of the key regions across the world wherein experts believe that the market can expect to gain traction over the review period. The main dynamics outlined here include the key influencers; barriers and the latest updates or news, based on these geographies. The quantitative along with qualitative techniques have been utilized to present all the macro as well as micro elements that can or are influencing the market size, based on these regions and the countries. The said regions in the global market that have been considered in this section are Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, Europe, Latin America and North America. The significant firms with supply chains across these regions have been analyzed, along with the effective marketing strategies that are used by these firms. With the main objective of boosting their global presence in the market, many of these firms are deploying strategies such as product innovation, new launches, mergers, acquisitions, to mention a few.

Some of the most effective techniques are used to validate the details and the statistics to offer the Construction Project Management Software market forecast, some of which are the key parameters in the Porter’s Five Force Model. The said techniques that the data experts have used to give an organized framework of the market are primary as well as secondary.

1 Construction Project Management Software Market Overview

2 Company Profiles

3 Global Construction Project Management Software Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Construction Project Management Software Market Size by Regions

5 North America Construction Project Management Software Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Construction Project Management Software Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Construction Project Management Software Revenue by Countries

8 South America Construction Project Management Software Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Construction Project Management Software by Countries

10 Global Construction Project Management Software Market Segment by Type

11 Global Construction Project Management Software Market Segment by Application

12 Global Construction Project Management Software Market Size Forecast (2020-2026)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

NOTE: Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

