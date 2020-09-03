Historic Villanova, PA Former Luden Brothers’ Georgian Manor to Auction Online via Concierge Auctions and Compass

Exterior aerial of 720 North Spring Mill Road A stately 1930s Georgian Manor Unrivaled detail & craftsmanship in formal spaces Expansive outdoor terraces, gardens, and greenhouse Meticulously maintained, surrounded by vast Wrenfield land

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Located in the prestigious Wrenfield neighborhood with over five verdant acres of inviting green space surrounded by vast Wrenfield land, 720 North Spring Mill Road in Villanova, Pennsylvania will auction online next month via Concierge Auctions in partnership with Lavinia Smerconish of Compass. Previously listed for $6.999 million, the 1930s-era Georgian Manor will auction October 6–9th via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“We’re extremely excited to bring this property to auction,” stated Smerconish. “This is a spectacular home, and I’m thrilled to partner with Concierge Auctions and showcase this opportunity to their global database. I’m confident that our firms’ combined reach will bring the best buyer for the property and ultimately result in a successful sale in just a few weeks’ time.”

Nestled amongst a collection of impressive Gilded Age homes dotting Spring Mill Road and Mt. Pleasant Road on the prestigious Main Line outside of Philadelphia, the stately 1930s Georgian Manor was formerly the personal residence of the Luden Brothers of Luden’s cough drops and the Wreckle family. The craftsmanship of a bygone era defines the interior spaces, featuring an abundance of intricate wood and stonework. Flanking the formal interiors are walls of large windows and French doors that open to a collection of outdoor terraces, adding light and fresh air throughout. A gardener’s paradise, the estate has a greenhouse that is as functional as it is beautiful and a variety of gardens to enjoy. Other features include private, secured access and circle drive; a master retreat with sitting area, fireplace, and spa bath; seven additional bedroom suites with fireplaces; a billiards and game room; a media room and family recreation space; a gorgeous formal dining room with fireplace; an exercise room; and an executive office—located within the private Wrenfield gated community with 24-hour guard—just 16 miles northwest of Philadelphia and 25 minutes from the Philadelphia International Airport.

“This estate has been meticulously maintained over the years, and has become a source of pride in our family,” stated Andrea Kantor, seller. “It is a home for today and for the ages; one that we hope can ultimately be enjoyed by another family for many more years. We’re thrilled at the prospect of selling our treasured legacy on our own timeline and moving toward the next phase of our lives.”

Lovingly restored to its former glory, the property offers everyday function and comfort for modern life, and with its location in affluent Villanova, one of the most prestigious cities on the Main Line, top private universities and schools are easily accessible. Serene Villanova offers large private lots, mature trees, winding streets, all within enviable proximity to the city. The estate is just minutes from the center of Villanova and its namesake university. The Philadelphia Country Club is less than two miles away, while maintaining an idyllic suburban setting that is ideal for commuting—proximity to several transit lines and Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor makes travel to New York City or Washington, D.C. a breeze.

720 North Spring Mill Road is available for showings Saturday 1–4PM and by appointment, and is additionally available for private virtual showings. For property details, diligence documents, and more, please visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the largest luxury real estate marketplace in the world, powered by state-of-the-art technology. Since its inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and is active in 40 U.S. states/territories and 29 countries. Concierge curates the most prestigious properties globally, matches them with qualified buyers, and facilitates transparent, market-driven transactions in an expedited time frame. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry. As a six-time honoree to the annual Inc. Magazine list of America's fastest-growing companies, it now joins the Inc5000 Hall of Fame; was named No. 38 on the 2018 Entrepreneur 360™ List recognizing 360 small businesses every year that are mastering the art of and science of growing a business in the areas of impact, innovation, growth, leadership, and business valuation; and has contributed more than 200 homes to-date as part of its Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home will be built for a family in need. For more information visit conciergeauctions.com