Leashed Tracking Dogs for Recovery of Game

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is providing the following list of certified leashed tracking dog owners who volunteer during the hunting seasons to help hunters locate deer or bear that have been shot during hunting season but not yet recovered. 

The leashed tracking dog owners, who provide their services free of charge, must pass an extensive exam administered by Fish and Wildlife in order to be certified and licensed to provide their services. 

This list, which may be updated during hunting seasons, is available on the Vermont Fish and Wildlife website (www.vtfishandwildlife.com).

2020 Vermont Leashed Dog Trackers-

Name                         Town                          Phone Numbers

Tim Nichols                Granville, NY            518-642-3012 or 802-353-6020

Travis Nichols             Granville, NY            518-642-3012 or 518-932-6505

Marvin Ainsworth      St Johnsbury, VT      802-748-8627

Laura Nichols             Granville, NY             518-642-3012 or 518-932-6506

Jeff Adams                  Milton, VT                 802-324-6316                        

Nicholas Merritt         East Fairfield, VT     802-238-3884 or 802-922-2515

Kayla Konya               East Thetford, VT      802-333-4278

Jacquelyn Magoon      Morrisville, VT          802-279-6578

Mandi Harbec             Orleans, VT                802-323-3536

Kristie Adams*           Pittsford, VT               802-483-6257 or 802-558-1143

Roger Chauvin            Swanton, VT               802-782-1608 or 802-868-4953    

Barry J. Tatro*            Hardwick, VT             802-535-7259

Tom DiPietro Jr.         Jericho, VT                 802-899-4479

Laura DiPietro             Jericho, VT                 802-899-4479

Jack Dix                      Cropseyville, NY        802-490-4827

Justin Robert               Richmond, VT            802-324-2903

Benjamin Whitcomb  Richmond, VT             802-233-8669

David Wilder              Barre, VT                    802-522-6938

Francis Putney            Barre, VT                    802-595-4350

Bill Gaiotti                  Mt. Tabor, VT             802-345-8500

Brett Kelley*              Poultney, VT               802-287-5800 or 802-287-0814

Shelby Maniatty         Georgia, VT                802-673-8863

Chris Maniatty            Newport, VT               802-334-5637

John Lingner               Pownal, VT                 802-379-7774 or 802-823-9388

Alaina Wiskoski*       Fair Haven, VT           802-236-7751

Mark Harbec               Orleans, VT                802-323-3536

Nick Smith                 Groton, VT                 802-584-3121

Matt Bourgeois           Whiting, VT                802-989-2213

Don Morgan               Charlotte, VT              802-557-5938 or 802-425-7097

Scott Newell               Groveton, NH             603-636-2264 or 603-631-0477

Nick Crafts                 East Dover, VT           802-380-8865

Riley Harness             Newbury, VT              802-272-8955

Crystal Earle               Johnson, VT               802-730-5591

Courtney Davis           Troy, NH                     603-209-6548

Julian Roberson          Chester, VT                 802-875-5853

Jason Cassant              Fort Ann, NY             518-796-3215

Ronald Martin            Enosburg Falls, VT    802-393-0346

Steven Bourgeois       Bridport, VT               802-989-0026 or 802-758-2526

Matthew Anderson     Orwell, VT                 802-578-9117

Jamie Hawley             Rutland, VT               802-558-5355

Steven Hawley            Rutland, VT               802-353-8542

*Semi-Active tracker

Calls will be taken at the Handlers discretion and at the availability of the handler.

