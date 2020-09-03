Write On Fundraising Prepares for 2020 philanthrOK: Rally Point- Oklahoma’s First and Only Accelerator to Nonprofits
Tulsa based company prepares for the innovative accelerator for nonprofits & social entrepreneurs, philanthrOK: Rally Point.
Tulsa based Write On Fundraising is preparing for their innovative accelerator to nonprofits, philanthrOK: Rally Point. The exclusive accelerator will run from September through November and aims to move nonprofits and social entrepreneurs forward in the start-up and restart stages of organizational development.
September 2, 2020, TULSA, OKLAHOMA--
Made up of multiple fundraising professionals with years of experience, Write On Fundraising offers a unique approach to fundraising comprehensively. The organization’s accelerator to nonprofits, philanthrOK: Rally Point, is the only program of its kind in the state. Joining forces with Tulsa Tech, Write On Fundraising’s invaluable opportunity consists of:
-Ten weeks of formal nonprofit training, complete with presentation to the philanthrOK Funder Panel
-Access to industry experts, peer-to-peer coaching, networking, and an array of resources and class materials
-An opportunity to privately workshop a fundraising idea with Write On Fundraising staff
-A Certificate of Completion and earned credit hours from Tulsa Tech (upon completion)
“As one of the most philanthropic cities in the United States, we should also be launching some of the nation’s most innovative nonprofit organizations,” says Lindsay Jordan, CEO of Write On Fundraising. “[philanthrOK: Rally Point] provides the tools that change-makers and thought leaders need to tackle big picture ideas,” Jordan adds.
Another element of Write On Fundraising’s philanthrOK programming is the organization’s talk show - philanthrOK: Retrospect, whose most recent episode featured nonprofit leaders who are also mothers.
In that episode, the panelists explored the unique challenges brought on by the convergence of motherhood and mission-driven work. philanthrOK: Retrospect premiered in February, and new episodes launch every other month. October 14th’s episode will feature Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith.
Write On Fundraising is now accepting applications to its Pathways to Philanthropy Apprenticeship program, the third (and newest) member of the philanthrOK trio. This two-year apprenticeship program seeks to provide a direct point of entry to professional philanthropy for BIPOC through paid, on-the-job grant writer training, mentorship, and donor network building. Designed specifically for entry-level applicants with less than 12 months of fundraising experience, Pathways to Apprenticeship targets the primary barriers to entering the field for BIPOC.
Each of these programs set Write On Fundraising apart from other fundraising networks. Another unique element to the organization is their pro bono grant writing services available to select social justice organizations. Write On Fundraising is currently accepting applications for this.
“Write On Fundraising is different from our competitors in that we provide an individualized approach to nonprofits in need of fundraising. We accomplish this through completing comprehensive assessments and targeting areas of greatest opportunity,” says Laura Orwig, a spokesperson for the organization.
With over a decade of experience, Write On Fundraising is a national network of philanthropic advisers empowering organizations by providing fresh fundraising solutions for high-impact nonprofits. These solutions consist of custom-designed, innovative fundraising campaigns. From grant writing to policy design to research and evaluation, the team at Write On Fundraising is equipped to assist nonprofits in accomplishing their mission. The Write On Fundraising team collaborates remotely across the U.S. and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
