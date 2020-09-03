3 September 2020

Back to list of articles

FDF has issued the following press notice:

Santander UK and Food and Drink Federation Report: Untapped export potential key for food and drink industry recovery

FDF data shows that net business confidence among food and drink manufacturers reached a record low of -65.2% in Q2.

Despite a drop in confidence, manufacturers ranked increased domestic demand, increased export demand and access to new UK preferential trade agreements as well as planned investment in new machinery as key opportunities for the rest of 2020.

The UAE and wider Gulf region, China, and the USA and Canada were identified as potential export growth markets for food and drink manufacturers.

Santander UK and the Food and Drink Federation (FDF) have today launched a new report showing that despite business confidence falling to record lows across the food and drink industry in the second quarter of 2020, untapped overseas export markets remain a golden opportunity for recovery and growth for businesses across the sector.

The report delves into the impacts Covid-19 has had on food and drink manufacturers and overall business confidence. The industry has faced a variety of challenges from the closure of the hospitality and out-of-home sectors, to rising costs and a fall in exports. The sector has also seen a reduction in domestic turnover by 8.6% in Q1 compared with Q4 2019, and a further 4.0% decline in Q2.

FDF's latest data shows that net business confidence among food and drink manufacturers reached a record low of -65.2% in Q2 due to Covid-19, uncertainty over Brexit and closure of food service. Separately, Santander has carried out research into the impact of Covid-19 on SMEs. The results found that 24% of food and drink businesses expect to return to normal operating levels by the end of 2020.

Despite the challenging environment, food and drink businesses highlighted increased export growth and access to new UK preferential trade agreements as a key opportunity for the rest of the year.

UK food and drink exports are recognised globally for their quality, provenance, and heritage, and are now worth more than £23bn annually. The report highlights export opportunities in three key market regions; the UAE and the wider Gulf region, China, and the USA and Canada with insights from Santander's experienced sector and international specialists who support businesses looking to explore overseas opportunities:

Canada : Exports to the UK's third largest non-EU preferential trade partner have grown by 5.7% so far in 2020, led by exports of gin, beef and salmon.

: Exports to the UK's third largest non-EU preferential trade partner have grown by 5.7% so far in 2020, led by exports of gin, beef and salmon. USA : Closures to the hospitality sector due to Covid-19 have led to an increase in demand for ready to consume alcoholic drinks. UK exports of beer to the USA have increased by 5.8% (y-o-y) from January to May this year. There has also been significant investment in home delivery as US supermarket chains have sought to increase their e-commerce offerings in recent months.

: Closures to the hospitality sector due to Covid-19 have led to an increase in demand for ready to consume alcoholic drinks. UK exports of beer to the USA have increased by 5.8% (y-o-y) from January to May this year. There has also been significant investment in home delivery as US supermarket chains have sought to increase their e-commerce offerings in recent months. China : China has seen rapid growth in demand as consumers continue to perceive UK products to be safe and of high quality, with a sense of heritage. Beef and pork exports have risen by over £60 million so far this year compared with the same period the year before.

: China has seen rapid growth in demand as consumers continue to perceive UK products to be safe and of high quality, with a sense of heritage. Beef and pork exports have risen by over £60 million so far this year compared with the same period the year before. UAE and the Gulf: The Covid-19 crisis has seen an increase in expected sales from retail – up to 90% from 70% in 2019. The increasing focus on healthier lifestyles in the region has seen increased demand for organic, functional foods, and nutritionally rich products.

Looking forward, there remains significant headroom for growth for UK food and drink exporters, both within the EU27 and other international markets. Working with and encouraging more businesses to identify and overcome trade barriers is a high priority for the FDF and Santander.

The FDF has identified seven steps for recovery designed to successfully restart all areas of industry, as part of its work through the Food and Drink Sector Council. These include protecting the UK's supply chain integrity and competitive position and accelerating plans to increase UK exports.

Ian Wright CBE, Chief Executive, Food and Drink Federation, said:

“Manufacturers and hidden heroes working across the supply chain have ensured continued access to essential food and drink for UK consumers, diminishing the impacts of Covid-19 on industry. As the dust begins to settle, we can now see how the pandemic has had a seriously damaging impact on 2020 's overseas sales of UK food and drink. These were worth over £23 billion in 2019. While that figure is certain to fall for this year, there are still plenty of opportunities in foreign markets for UK food and drink manufacturers to seize in what remains of this year and as we look to 2021.

“As businesses turn toward economic recovery, ensuring a quick return to growth will be essential to support resilience in our industry. We will continue to work closely with Government and industry partners, like Santander, to safeguard a sector recovery that will deliver a return to sustainable export growth right across the UK.”

Andrew Williams, Head of Food & Drink Sector, Santander Corporate & Commercial Banking, said:

“The impacts of Covid-19 swiftly reverberated across the food and drink manufacturing industry. We quickly saw that over-reliance on any single market, sales channel, or customer leaves businesses vulnerable to increased risk. Understandably, confidence was knocked – but the resilience of our industry is evident in these findings. As the short-term impacts begin to settle, UK food and drink businesses have already recognised that increasing export sales is a potential route to recovery and offers growth and diversification benefits too. There is much to be optimistic about and a real sense that as a sector we are striving towards a positive future.”

Notes for editors:

The Food and Drink Federation (FDF) is the voice of the food and drink manufacturing industry – the UK's largest manufacturing sector. For more information about FDF and the industry we represent visit: www.fdf.org.uk

'Branded' goods refer to manufactured products that have had their value increased through production. FDF's focus in terms of branded goods is on food and non-alcoholic drink.

Further information on FDF's export support work

For statistics on the food and drink industry please visit: www.fdf.org.uk/statsataglance.aspx

Research is drawn from a survey conducted by Opinium research between the 10th - 19th June 2020. The base size was 2,050 UK adults who are senior managers and those above who are responsible for decision making in SMEs.

Food Navigator Asia article, 17 June 2020

Santander is committed to supporting food and drink manufacturers. Our team of Sector and International specialists arrange various events specifically catered for the UK's food and drink sector, ranging from industry networking days to overseas trade missions. With business customers worldwide, we have both the expertise and the reach that can help food and drink manufacturing businesses with their international expansion. Find out more.

On 15 September, Santander's US market development programme is hosting a webinar in association with Total Beverage Solution and the Food and Drink Exporters Association about Accessing the US Alcohol Market. Find out more and register.

More Information

Contact Megan Bevan, Corporate Affairs Division, at: Megan.Bevan@fdf.org.uk, or 07946 340 998.

Back to list of articles