We Insure Inc. Expands Into Arkansas
Our agents are happy and earning more — and it helps the company from a recruiting perspective.”JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, USA, September 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Insure Inc., an independent insurance company experiencing high demand from real estate entrepreneurs for its innovative franchise insurance offering, opened its first agency in Arkansas.
— Keith Pike, Agency Owner
We Insure is on track to meet its aggressive agency expansion goals for 2020, even after the unanticipated economic downturn caused by the global pandemic. Its continued growth is a testament to the company’s strong brand, business model and position in the critical infrastructure sector.
We Insure Alliance in Conway, Arkansas, is owned by Keith Pike, an accomplished businessman with a successful legal practice, four real estate companies, a mortgage company and a marketing and media services company. Pike operates the largest RE/MAX realty brokerage in Arkansas, with nearly 200 agents. RE/MAX Elite has offices in Little Rock, Conway, Bryant and North Little Rock.
We Insure Alliance has had great success adding ancillary businesses that provide solutions to meet the needs of its agents and customers. “The real estate transaction process is very scattered and can be overwhelming for a new homeowner — our strategy of having an all-in-one-solution has been embraced by our customers and agents,” says Agency Owner of We Insure Alliance Keith Pike.
“Having insurance, mortgage and marketing services certainly makes the real estate transaction process easy,” adds Pike. “Our agents are happy and earning more — and it helps the company from a recruiting perspective.”
“We’re excited to work with the RE/MAX Elite team,” says Chief Development Officer Chris Pflueger. “Keith and his team are known nationally for the introduction of novel business practices in the real estate industry.”
We Insure’s national growth has met the company’s planned goals even through the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. The Florida-based company was created by a former captive agent with a mission to tackle the insurance industry’s biggest challenges. Philip Visali, CEO of We Insure, accomplished this by bringing together the best in choice from independent agencies along with the superior back-end support of captive models.
Ten years later, We Insure has partnerships with the top carriers, and more than 150 total markets, to provide its customers with the ultimate experience of choice and lower rates. The company has deeply invested in state-of-the-art support systems and IT infrastructure to provide agents with seamless servicing so they can focus on developing customer relationships.
We Insure was recently identified by independent research firm Franchise Business Review (FBR) as one of just 80 businesses to qualify for its 2019 Top Franchises for Veterans list and as one of the Top 200 Best Franchises to Buy in 2020. FBR’s recognition was based on franchisee satisfaction and performance rankings.
About We Insure
We Insure is a national insurance company that’s disrupting the industry with an innovative business model focused on customer experience and exceptional agent support. The franchise offers unprecedented access to carriers and complete operational, IT, service and marketing support to its franchisees in the U.S. We Insure is expanding rapidly with more than 125 locations nationwide. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit weinsurefranchise.com. For general information, visit weinsuregroup.com.
Contacts:
Keith Pike, Agency Owner
Colton Duty, Agent In Charge
We Insure Alliance
T 501-236-5585
F 501-236-5589
Colton.duty@weinsuregroup.com
weinsurealliance.com
2450 Donaghey Ave.
Conway, AR 72032
We Insure Franchise Inquiries
We Insure, Inc.
+1 855-483-3901
email us here