MicroTech Announces $13B Information Technology Enterprise Solutions Software 2 (ITES-SW2) Contract Win
TYSONS, VA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MicroTech has been awarded the Information Technology Enterprise Solutions Software 2 (ITES-SW2) contract from the United States Army. The ten-year contract has a ceiling of $13 billion and the U.S. Army will determine work locations and obligate funds upon award of each task order and expects work to run through Aug. 30, 2030.
The contract award came a year after the U.S. Army issued a solicitation for ITES-SW2. The purpose of the ITES-SW2 acquisition is to support the U.S. Army, Department of Defense (DoD) and all Federal Agency enterprise Information Technology (IT) infrastructure and info-structure goals. ITES-SW2 will leverage commercially available-Off-The-Shelf (COTS) software products and maintenance in 14 product categories and related incidental services and hardware which align with the major software categories identified by U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM).
“MicroTech is thrilled to have received an ITES-SW2 contract from the U.S. Army,” said Tony Jimenez, as a Retired Army Officer. “I am always excited when I am provided an opportunity to help DoD and especially the U.S. Army implement the most innovative IT software, solutions and processes available anywhere.”
This contract supports a total solution which is defined as a software requirement that includes related incidental services and/or related incidental hardware. ITES-SW2 includes a range of commercially available off-the-shelf (COTS) software solution categories: audio and visual; business and finance; communication; database; education; internet; modeling and simulation; multimedia and design; NetOps; office suite; operating systems; programming and development; specialized; and IT utility and security. It’s essential that software purchase through ITES-SW2 integrate and enhance Army net-operations/netcentric capabilities, while providing a common look and feel for Army applications at all levels of both the strategic and tactical Army enterprise. Emphasis will be placed on software that can be updated or enhanced in order to incorporate long-term migration strategies with performance enhancements.
About MicroTech: MicroTech, a Certified and Verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) certified by the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC), has had noteworthy success since its inception in 2004. MicroTech, a privately-owned company, has experienced exponential growth over the years and is repeatedly recognized as a small business success story. Described as the “hottest Hispanic business in the nation,” MicroTech was ranked as the #1 Fastest Growing Hispanic Company in the Nation for three consecutive years by Hispanic Business Magazine. MicroTech was also named one of the Top 10 Fastest Growing Hispanic-Owned Companies in the Nation for five consecutive years. For more information, please visit www.microtech.net.
