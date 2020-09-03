Future Cyber threats under control with Dima Warrior's Threat Intelligence
DIMA Warrior is an AI-ML powered threat intelligence system for proactive DNS security to provide Web Classification and IP Reputation Based Network Security.
Work better,live better ,Be happier with Dima Warrior”COIMBATORE, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, September 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glad tidings to all internet users for their digital Security needs. Special thanks to DIMA Business Solutions, Coimbatore, India. launching DIMA Warrior, the DNS Firewall. It is a multi variant internet security product for all types of cyber attacks needs which is completely Customization Service for Enterprises, IT Corporations, Small & Medium Businesses, and Home and Mobile Internet Users to variant of business sectors.
— Devaraj Palaniswamy, MD
DIMA Warrior is an adaptable, extensible and unsubstantial product with quicker web threat identification systems with straightforward engineering structure and based on an open source stage to make it more proficient and reasonable to all the Netizens over the globe and to All variations of the business divisions. It is a DNS security product that takes a shot at dynamic threat intelligence system framework which gives moment and insurance to actualizing Web Classification and Reputations, IP Reputation, Real-Time Anti-Phishing ,Streaming Malware Detection.
Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning innovation brainpower giving more ability to the framework and enabling the Dima Warrior to up to date on malicious or forbidden IP addresses, domains, URLs or name servers list . A state-of-the-art The DNS Firewall architecture is automatically updated regardless of the server type (Linux or Efficient IP’s secure DNS appliance) and protects the systems from all possible malware attacks in a single operation. We simply call it Security at the root.
Embedding your organization with DIMA Warrior (DNS) is a straightforward and adjustable simple process. As per the Organization's need and individual client needs DIMA WARRIOR service is accessible on Private Cloud, Public Cloud and On premise Hardware based Implementation also available. Presently single clients can benefit its administrations through Android and IOS applications for their Mobile phone and for their advanced Gadgets.
DIMA Business Solutions Pvt Ltd is based out of Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu , INDIA primarily Focusing on Server based solutions experts on Remote Infrastructure Management ,Cloud Migration & Security, Infrastructure compliance, Artificial Intelligence and Automation Solution. Our company vision is providing robust retrofit cutting edge internet security with cost effective solutions to all users against cyber attacks.
