YOUNG TEEN DEBUTS HER FIRST PUBLISHED BOOK AS ILLUSTRATOR
Lily Jackson, a native of Hendersonville, Tennessee, has been drawing and illustrating while still in diapers, and crawling.
INtense Publications is proud to announce the debut release of 16-year-old Lily Grace Jackson's first traditionally-published book as an illustrator. Jackson illustrated all of the pictures in the middle-grade reader book, "Mrs. P., Your Hair's on Fire," written by award-winning author and hit songwriter, Thornton Cline.
"I still can't believe it. It doesn't seem real," said Jackson. "I'm so excited and grateful for the opportunity."
Lily Jackson, a native of Hendersonville, Tennessee, has been drawing and illustrating while still in diapers, and crawling. Jackson practiced and fine-tuned her artwork until it caught the eye of the author, Thornton Cline. Jackson is a cello student of Cline, and an eleventh-grader at one of the local high schools. One day Cline viewed some of her sampled works.
"I was most impressed with her ability to draw with maturity way beyond her age," Cline said. "She isn't just talented; Jackson is gifted in her art."
Lily Jackson is illustrating more books for Thornton Cline and is working on a book of her own. Intense Publications, located in the Fort Worth-Dallas, Texas area, offered Cline a rare traditional publishing contract to write at least 30 books for the series until 2029.
Ever since Cline’s mother signed him up for piano lessons at age five, Thornton Cline has been writing non-stop. With over 1,000 published songs, 150 recorded songs, 32 traditionally published adult, children's, and YA books published, Thornton Cline has been nominated multiple times for Grammy and Dove Awards. In 2017, Cline won the first place Maxy Literary Award for "Best Children's Young Adult Book." Thornton Cline's books have appeared at the top of the Amazon bestselling charts. Cline has been honored with "Songwriter of the Year" twice-in-a row and has received a platinum award for certified sales of over one million units in Europe.
When Cline isn't writing, he is teaching at Welch College in Middle Tennessee. He resides in Hendersonville, Tennessee, with his wife, Audrey, and their cat, Kiki. You can follow all the latest updates on his books and songs on his website, ThorntonCline.com, Thornton Douglas Cline on Facebook, @ClineThornton on Twitter, and @ThorntonCline on Instagram. Mrs. P: Your Hair's on Fire is Thornton Cline's debut book with INtense Publications.
For more information, please contact Jana Grissom at INtensepublications@gmail.com.
- END -
