Talent Transformation Guild acquires Assessments With A View

Future of work members organization, the Talent Transformation Guild has acquired the all intellectual property and assets of Assessments With A View.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Talent Transformation Guild provides resources for professionals that are preparing for the future of work triggered by the 4th industrial revolution and accelerated by Covid-19. Members include c-level executives, human resource professionals, consultants, and coaches. Its services use the vocabulary of the Talent Transformation Pyramid as an analytic model to help leaders prepare for the future of work.

Assessments With A View was set up to supply a directory of assessment instruments, tools, platforms, associations, events, and services alongside validated user reviews across different assessment categories. The organizations’ assets include comprehensive directories of coaching services for executives and teams, assessment development and validation services and test administration services.

Talent Transformation Guild founder Martin Belton commented, “We’re delighted to be able to add the Assessments With A View assets to our ever-increasing list of free-to-use resources. The changes we are seeing now, driven by the current pandemic, are just a foretaste of how the future of work will look. Unsurprisingly, our CEO’s and other top executives are discovering that they need the skills and talents of dedicated experts to deal with these new challenges. These directories catalog our top coaches, assessment providers and dedicated testing services. As such, they will enable them to find just the support and service they need. This will help them manage both the cultural and technology changes that constitute the new world of work.”

The new directories have now been incorporated into Talent Transformation’s resource area here. There are currently more than 300 references across the directories. Organizations can apply to be added to the directory by accessing the Directory Entry Request Form here.

About the Talent Transformation Guild

The Talent Transformation Guild provides resources for professionals that are preparing for upskilling being triggered by 4th industrial revolution and accelerated by Covid-19. Members include c-level executives, human resource professionals, consultants, and coaches. As a member-driven organization it promotes best practices via webcasts, webinars, podcasts, articles, white papers, research and conversations to improve and make the best of the talents of individuals for the benefit of themselves and the organizations they work for.

The Guild enable stimulating and meaningful discussions to help professionals prepare for talent transformations at individual, team and organizational levels. The Guild supports the Talent Transformation Pyramid, an open source model, designed specifically to recognize the widest possible range of talent influencers and skills. To date many decision-makers are caught in traditional, linear thinking and immediate concerns to consider this. The Talent Transformation Pyramid enables you to address the challenge by promoting more strategic thinking with a focus on an organization’s readiness to perform. https://www.talenttransformation.com/

About the Future Of Work

According to the World Economic Forum, new and emerging technologies are affecting our lives in ways that indicate we are at the beginning of a Fourth Industrial Revolution. This new era will build and extend the impact of digitization in new and unimaginable ways. The Fourth Industrial Revolution can be described as the advent of “cyber-physical systems” involving new capabilities for people and machines. This will see new ways for technology to become embedded within societies and even our bodies.

With process automation, robotic automation, the internet of things the nature of work will change. Some analysts predict that more than 40% of tasks currently performed by humans will be delegated to machines. This does not mean that 40% of people will be put out of work but it does mean that most workers will have to upskill. HR experts are predicting this will dramatically change the landscape of our workforce.