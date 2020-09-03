Zagro Asia Limited strengthens biosecurity program
Global agrisolutions company Zagro Asia Limited strengthens its biosecurity program through its wide range of farm hygiene products.
Zagro Asia Limited strengthens its biosecurity program through its wide spectrum of disinfectants effective against virus, bacteria and fungi.”SINGAPORE, September 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global agrisolutions company Zagro Asia Limited strengthens its biosecurity program through its wide range of farm hygiene products.
— Zagro Singapore
With the rising number of African Swine Fever (ASF) cases in various countries in Asia, Africa, and Europe, Zagro commissioned CISA, a European Union reference laboratory for ASF since 2002, for independent evaluation of Ultraxide™ against the ASF virus. The Spain-based laboratory conducted the evaluation in accordance with the EN 14675 test method, modified to enable testing against the ASF virus.
The results confirmed the efficacy of Ultraxide™ against ASF at a 1:300, 1:200, and at 1:100 dilution rate at the exposure time of 5 minutes.
Aside from the ASF virus, Ultraxide™ has also tested effective against the H5N1 Virus and various strains of coronaviruses. The disinfectant is approved and registered to use in various countries, including Australia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, and more.
Zagro’s farm hygiene range
Ultraxide™ is just one of Zagro’s wide range of highly active disinfectants registered and distributed in various countries.
Zagro also offers Kleenguard, which contains Alkyl benzyl dimethyl ammonium chloride. It’s a potentiated disinfectant that can kill a wide range of bacteria, mould, yeasts and protozoa.
Another multi-action disinfectant is Ultraxide Plus which has a blend of different types of quaternary ammonium compounds, glutaraldehyde and plant extract. For additional efficacy, the plant extract is added for its antiseptic, antiviral and bactericidal activity.
Zarcon, a broad spectrum disinfectant containing potassium peroximonosulphate with sodium chloride and organic acid, has great efficacy against pathogenic and impotent diseases that affect the livestock industry, which include Avian Influenza, Foot & Mouth Disease (FMD), Gumboro Disease, Hog Cholera, IB, New Castle, Salmonella, Swine Vesicular Disease, and PRRS.
There’s also Zagro Farm Liquid, a phenolic disinfectant that has a synergistic mixture of natural phenol and organic acids. It’s a heavy-duty disinfectant used for terminal disinfection for all classes of livestock. Furthermore, another Zagro offering is Ioguard-300, a broad spectrum stabilised iodine-based disinfectant effective against a wide range of microorganisms, bacteria, fungi and viruses.
For dairy cows, Zagro’s Hexiguard Teat, containing Chlorhexidine Gluconate and emollient refined glycerine, assists in controlling mastitis and treating teat cracking and chapping.
Zagro
Zagro Singapore Pte Ltd
+65 6759 1811
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Zagro - Farm Hygiene