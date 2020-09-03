Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 829 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,264 in the last 365 days.

Chiropractor Uses McKenzie Method to Improve Outcomes

Chiropractor sets himself apart by becoming certified in the McKenzie Method, and opens clinic to effectively treat patients with musculoskeletal pain.

SILVERDALE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Olympic Spine & Sports Rehabilitation recently opened to provide patients with cutting edge assessment and treatment for a variety of spinal and extremity orthopedic conditions. Owner Dr. Jordan Duncan uses the McKenzie Method to assess and treat patients more effectively and efficiently compared to traditional care.

Unique to his professional peers Dr. Duncan is one of only three chiropractors in the state of Washington to be fully certified in the McKenzie Method (also known as Mechanical Diagnosis and Therapy – MDT). What sets the MDT apart from other forms of care is that it is built around a very thorough assessment process, with treatment resulting from a specific response to the assessment. Thus, there are no one-size-fits-all treatments, rather they are individualized to each patient’s condition.

Instead of promoting patient dependency through long term treatment plans based on passive care, Olympic Spine & Sports Rehabilitation prides itself on patient independence and active care. This approach empowers patients, builds their self efficacy, and can even help prevent problems from recurring.

“We enjoy getting patients better faster, allowing them to save time and money, utilize less diagnostic testing (e.g. MRI) and ultimately prevent unnecessary surgeries, and we have been very successful with this using the McKenzie Method.” – Dr. Jordan Duncan.

Jordan Duncan
Olympic Spine & Sports Rehabilitation
+1 360-620-8487
email us here

You just read:

Chiropractor Uses McKenzie Method to Improve Outcomes

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.