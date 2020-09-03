Chiropractor Uses McKenzie Method to Improve Outcomes
Chiropractor sets himself apart by becoming certified in the McKenzie Method, and opens clinic to effectively treat patients with musculoskeletal pain.SILVERDALE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Olympic Spine & Sports Rehabilitation recently opened to provide patients with cutting edge assessment and treatment for a variety of spinal and extremity orthopedic conditions. Owner Dr. Jordan Duncan uses the McKenzie Method to assess and treat patients more effectively and efficiently compared to traditional care.
Unique to his professional peers Dr. Duncan is one of only three chiropractors in the state of Washington to be fully certified in the McKenzie Method (also known as Mechanical Diagnosis and Therapy – MDT). What sets the MDT apart from other forms of care is that it is built around a very thorough assessment process, with treatment resulting from a specific response to the assessment. Thus, there are no one-size-fits-all treatments, rather they are individualized to each patient’s condition.
Instead of promoting patient dependency through long term treatment plans based on passive care, Olympic Spine & Sports Rehabilitation prides itself on patient independence and active care. This approach empowers patients, builds their self efficacy, and can even help prevent problems from recurring.
“We enjoy getting patients better faster, allowing them to save time and money, utilize less diagnostic testing (e.g. MRI) and ultimately prevent unnecessary surgeries, and we have been very successful with this using the McKenzie Method.” – Dr. Jordan Duncan.
