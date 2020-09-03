Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 833 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,302 in the last 365 days.

Good Grants Offers Sophisticated Review and Fund Management Features

Newly released platform offers premium grants management features at low cost, flexible plans

MELLIEHA, MALTA, September 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Good Grants, the newest player in the grants management market, boasts a full set of premiere features to better manage grant programs at an affordable, flexible price.

The platform, which has attracted grantmakers from around the globe, enables grant administrators to easily manage their entire grant program end to end, online.

“We offer exceptional tools to save time and stress while managing applications and funding requests,” said Richard de Nys, founder and managing director of Good Grants. “And that includes unique review tools for great funding decisions.”

The Good Grants software suite provides a way to:

• Easily manage applications and grantseekers
• Make good funding decisions with five unique review modes
• Create exceptional application forms with an easy drag-and-drop form builder
• Configure the grants platform to match your brand exactly and provide a clean, professional look
• Implement world-class security to protect your program’s data and integrity

The platform is also multi-lingual and multi-currency ready, having been professionally translated into more than 25 languages.

Pricing starts at US$139/month. There are no hidden fees; users are not charged a percentage of distributions; and no additional costs apply for team size or seats. Interested grant programs can take advantage of a 14-day free trial to test the product, with no credit card required.

About Good Grants: Good Grants empowers grantmakers with grant-specific tools to manage applications online, make great funding decisions and power positive results in society. Learn more.

# # #

Lindsay Nash
Good Grants
+1670 2857941
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Good Grants Offers Sophisticated Review and Fund Management Features

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.