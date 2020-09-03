How Can Movement Help You?
Book aims to inspire others to move for a better lifePEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITE STATES, September 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Feelings can influence your movement, but sometimes it is not as obvious that your movement can affect your feelings. Movement, according to studies, can positively impact your mental health—and improve your perspective in life.
Right off the bat, The Movement Game recognizes this, playing the advocate for movement as a means to have a more meaningful life. The book is not just a source of inspiration, but also an acknowledgment of what we can control in living the life we want.
We can move our bodies in so many different ways. Illustrations on the cover, by Linda M. Gangian, proves this, giving a peek of what is in store for the readers of The Movement Game. Among those shown right up front are drawn images of people doing jumping jacks, dancing, swimming, kicking a ball, playing tennis, and catching a baseball.
Movement has played a huge influence in the life of the author Andrea Lambertson, her siblings being active movers themselves in line with their respective creative pursuits. Her brother is a musician who plays the drums, while her sister studied dance and, in her words, “presents on stage the essence of movement.”
It is not a surprise then that Lambertson is writing about movement. Aside from being a hospital volunteer at the Columbia Memorial Hospital in Hudson, New York, she enjoys swimming and playing golf during her free time. Also the author of Feelings from My Heart and Soul, Lambertson has recently delved into poetry and a variety of writing.
