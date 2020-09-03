A Personal Emotional Journey
The mix of melancholy and joy makes life, says this poetry collectionPEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITE STATES, September 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Speaking the mind and expressing the self are not the mere motivations for poetry, but Feelings from My Heart and Soul is replete with pieces that do exactly these. This poetry collection lays Andrea Lambertson’s heart out for the world to see. It paints in full picture emotions across the spectrum and specific events like the change of seasons, the beauty of nature, New York life, among others. There is melancholy and wistfulness here and there, but there is a sense of gratitude in the pieces. Many are filled with hope: there is a solution to a challenge, a bright side to a sad event.
The pieces are not exactly bound by strict conventions. The structures are varied and a bit playful. But the most consistent in them are the honesty and the rawness of the emotions conveyed amid the alternating rhymes and rhythm of every line. Unpredictability is also a key distinction for this collection. The mood is as varied as the author’s temperament. Some pieces cover the hurt and sadness caused by isolation or unrequited love, others are gleeful, heartening, and encouraging.
Anytime is the best time to read this rejuvenating collection, owing to its generally cheerful tone and illustrations bearing soft colors that jive with the poems’ themes. You can take the pieces randomly or successively, from page to page, as it takes you to Lambertson’s personal emotional journey.
The author’s creativity has overflowed from teaching to writing poetry and other pieces. The Boston University and Cambridge College graduate is also a hospital volunteer—currently she is with Columbia Memorial Hospital in Hudson, New York— and part of the Grants Committee for the Greene County Council on the Arts. She enjoys swimming, playing golf, and checking out antiques.
