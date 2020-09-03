IOREM, an international network launched, amidst growing need for better remittances and migration data

Logo of the International Organization for Remittances & Migration (IOREM)

The International Organization for Remittances and Migration, a startup nonprofit organization comprising academics and practitioners, was launched this week.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The migrant crisis, combined with the ongoing covid-19 pandemic, has created a need for a better understanding of the needs of migrant workers, remittances, and how the dynamic in this process is changing. The story of remittances has a rich past and a strong present. IOREM aims to help articulate this story through data, research, and collaborations across universities, governments, & money transfer companies. Not only provide a network for scholars – both upcoming and established ones – but also to create a community of likeminded people.

The organization has its roots in the felt need to address specific gaps in data on remittances. Remittances are crucial for not just survival, but also development. While this economic aspect of remittances is crucial and much studied, we are also interested in examining the human dimensions of this critical phenomenon. Beyond the statistics, the numbers, and the regressions, there is a human angle to every dollar that flows around the world.

Despite being a newly founded organization, IOREM has already attracted over 25 scholars, who form the core team. As the founders of the nonprofit, Dr. Roy Germano, Hugo Cuevas-Mohr and Dr.Sabith Khan pointed out “Since remittances is a service provided by the private sector, facilitating public and private partnerships between scholars and the industry is an essential task of IOREM. IOREM seeks to achieve this by pooling the resources and expertise of its partners and members.” They also added that IOREM seeks to be a bridge between the industry and academia, which often don’t share data with each other and between regulators and academia.

Dr. Khan added: "At a time when migrants around the world are facing unprecedented challenges, we believe our work can, in a small way, help dispel myths, bring more clarity and offer hope." In addition to being a data source for original data on remittances, and a source of aggregating specific data, IOREM will also be a network for nurturing and mentoring young scholars.