Dementia Prevention, Major Discovery

Novel Technology Predicts Risk of DementiaSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A novel technology has been shown to predict the risk of dementia 3 years ahead of onset. These findings provide a new opportunity for personalized preventive strategies.
A team of academic experts, from 24 global institutions, conducted this 40-month, multinational study across Europe and North America in memory clinics, general practitioner offices, and home environments. This study was done to validate the digital biomarker technology from ALTOIDA Inc, a brain health company. These findings were published, August 2020, in the journal: Alzheimer’s & Dementia Diagnosis, Assessment & Disease Monitoring.
Additional outcomes from this study include the ability to differentiate between people with, or without, amyloid brain pathology - and to predict a person’s rate of cognitive decline.
COVID pandemic and resulting brain health issues make this technology particularly valuable for a number of reasons. It allows consumers, families and care teams to remotely monitor cognitive function over time and track any decline. Harris Eyre MD PhD, of The PRODEO Institute states “Rates of cognitive decline in older adults are likely increasing due to a number of issues. COVID-related social and physical distancing creates more social isolation, a known risk factor for dementia. Emerging evidence indicates that the virus directly harms the brain. Finally, when a person requires ICU care and ventilator support, cognitive function is compromised because of stress, oxygen deprivation, systemic inflammation and multi-organ problems. This underscores the importance of better identification of at-risk individuals and the need to devote specialized brain health resources”.
Ioannis Tarnanas PhD, Founder and Chief Science Officer of ALTOIDA Inc, notes “ALTOIDA has the most precise identification of cognitive impairment and the early identification of an individual's path toward cognitive impairment (e.g. Alzheimer’s Disease Dementias). Early identification is the trigger for prompt and effective mitigation. ALTOIDA’s scoring products and services enable an unmatched level of data acuity in making a quantifiable assessment of an individual’s cognitive and functional capabilities with ongoing monitoring and progression tracking.”
This peer-reviewed and published study validated ALTOIDA’s digital biomarker-based prognostic models. It characterized subjects using digital biomarkers in a longitudinal, multi-site, 40-month prospective study. A total of 496 individuals, either cognitively normal or diagnosed with Mild Cognitive Impairment, were involved in this study.
