PR 20-60 Lamendola v. East Greenwich School District – No violation

PR 20-60 Lamendola v. East Greenwich School District – No violation The Complainant alleged the School Department violated the APRA when it denied his request for the April 9, 2019 School Committee executive session meeting minutes. The School Department provided undisputed evidence that the School Committee voted to seal the April 9, 2019 executive session minutes during the April 9 meeting. Accordingly, we found that the minutes were permissibly exempted from disclosure pursuant to Exemption J and there was no violation.

