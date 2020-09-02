Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hoyer Statement on the CBO's Budget Outlook Report

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement on the Budget Outlook report issued by the Congressional Budget Office today:

 “Today’s update to the decadal budget outlook released by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office shows the long-term impact of President Trump’s failure to address the pandemic before it grew out of control. The result of that early inaction has been a damaged economy and the need for greater support sufficient to meet the resulting challenge of tens of millions of American families at risk of falling into poverty and millions of small businesses facing closing down permanently. Things will get even worse if President Trump is allowed to implement his plan to gut Social Security by removing the payroll taxes that sustain it. It is clear that this president has made America less safe, damaged our economy, and made it harder for our country to provide opportunities for its people.”

