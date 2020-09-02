Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Columbus Man Indicted on 19 Felonies in Human Trafficking Investigation

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — A Franklin County man has been indicted on 19 felony counts, including involuntary manslaughter and trafficking in persons, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien and Columbus Division of Police Chief Thomas Quinlan announced today.

Paul Chiles, aka “Tommy Guns,” faces charges of trafficking in persons, compelling prostitution, promoting prostitution, possession of cocaine, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated trafficking in drugs, gross abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

The charges stem from an investigation by the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force, part of the Ohio Attorney General’s Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission. In April, investigators discovered that Columbus resident Cecilia Riegel, 21, had died of an overdose of illegal narcotics provided by Chiles.

Chiles, 36, is currently being held at the Franklin County Jail on other charges.

The Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force consists of members from the Columbus Division of Police, Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, Powell Police Department, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Salvation Army, Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien’s Office, and Delaware County Prosecutor Melissa Schiffel’s Office.

A mugshot of Chiles is available on the Ohio Attorney General’s Twitter page.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Irwin: 614-728-5417

-30-

