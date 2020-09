For Nonpublic Systems

Nonpublic Dropouts Collects Nonpublic dropout data.

Nonpublic Membership Report Collects membership data from Nonpublic Systems.

Substitute Teachers – Open All Year Collects all substitute teachers by name, their NDE Staff ID, and the number of days taught. See Rule 21 for details: 92 NAC 21-005.23 & 92 NAC 21-005.24.