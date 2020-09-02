OPTREC - A Smart Interactive Phone Pod for All Streaming and Photography Purposes

OPTREC is a smart interactive phone pad which is expected to take smartphone photography and videography to the next level.

HARRISBURG, PA, USA, September 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A perfect alternative to selfie sticks and other mainstream products for the smartphone recording landscape, OPTREC is the ideal solution for the new virtual world that had forced upon people worldwide. Packed with several aweinspiring features, OPTREC is set to utilize the improved hardware advancement on smartphones to help create perfect moments.

One of the company's key spokesmen was quoted as saying, “We are a small team of designers and developers and are always on the lookout to do something new and radical. As the world has shifted online because of the global pandemic, we wanted to make things easier for the virtual workforce as well as the common population. This project is one tiny step in this direction.”

OPTREC comes with an efficient remote control, zoom feature for enhanced clarity, face tracking keys, direction keys, and target switching that is very handy during group meetings. A Bluetooth enabled app has also been designed to allow users to stream LIVE and record videos on other streaming apps.

Other possible use cases include Time-Lapse and Cross-Platform Streaming. OPTREC also packs a unique infrared tracker among other extraordinary features that focuses on only the things that the user would want his audience to see without being confined to a physical location. Its facial tracking feature makes it easier to identify and organize content while its up and down motion allows the user to utilize different angels when making a personal or professional video.

These features are believed to be extremely beneficial for content creators who often use smartphones to produce regular content. The creators of OPTREC are currently running a Kickstarter campaign and are looking for supporters to back their project. With this tool, conducting meetings, doing cross streaming video sessions, and even broadcasting pictures and more would definitely become a whole lot easier. Now, people can perform their everyday tasks such as working for home, teaching online, catching up with friends and family, and capturing beautiful moments a lot easily.

Those who would like to know more about the project and lend their support to this kickstarter project should make it a point to visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/optrec/optrec-0?ref=9hxwhx