Xcoins & iDenfy Form Partnership to Improve Identity Verification Experience of Virtual Currency Investors

iDenfy and Xcoins partnership iDenfy

Xcoins and iDenfy announce a partnership to help Xcoins' users go through a quick yet easy identity verification process when onboarding.

KAUNAS, KAUNO RAJ., LIETUVA, September 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xcoins, a leading Malta-based digital currency exchange platform, ties up with iDenfy, a renowned Lithuania-based identity verification provider. iDenfy will help Xcoins improve its identity verification process and make it more frictionless for people interested in investing virtual currency.

In 2016, Xcoins enabled people to buy Bitcoin and other digital currency online using their Visa/MasterCard credit or debit cards. The team at Xcoins wants to become an essential part of the global transition from fiat currencies to the virtual currency.

At present, Xcoin is serving more than 250,000 customers in around 167 countries. At Xcoins, users need to verify their identity before using their services. They want to make this process quick, simple, and secure.

The company says they are known for providing a smooth experience to their users, and by making the partnership with iDenfy they want to support their reputation. They have used various identity verification solutions before considering the iDenfy. Xcoins firmly believe that the company will not only automate the verification process but also provide its users with a better experience when going through the verification process.

iDenfy, on the other hand, is also very pleased with this partnership. Domantas Ciulde, the CEO of iDenfy, says, "We are sure our advanced identity verification solution will deliver a secure and positive experience to Xcoins users and help the platform fulfill their aim to create a responsive virtual currency platform."

iDenfy has been offering its identity verification solution to numerous leading brands across the globe. With this partnership, they are going to achieve one more milestone. The company provides an automated ID document detection solution that is capable of recognizing and verifying almost any ID document from more than 200 countries.

Since iDenfy combines face recognition, ID verification, and Liveness detection in just one solution, users' onboarding at the Xcoins platform will be quicker and smoother. iDenfy enables businesses to turn their device into a real-time ID scanning system. With the partnership with iDenfy, Xcoins will validate their customers' identity in very little time. They will also get help in KYC (Know Your Customer) and AML (Anti-Money Laundering) compliances.

The partnership between two reputable firms seems to positively impact the virtual currency industry—people who were not investing in the virtual currency because of increased risks of online fraud would show trust in digital currency exchange platforms.

iDenfy is an identity verification service