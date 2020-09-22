Containerized/Mobile Water Treatment Systems
EINPresswire.com/ -- Pure Aqua, Inc. develops mobile water treatment systems according to your needs and specifications from the ground up. Our containerized water treatment solutions are tailor-made to provide users with essential features, such as mobility, reliability, safety, which work to minimize long-term costs while maximizing productivity.
Our containerized equipment have distinguished themselves from the competition through unmatched customizable solutions, fast shipping, and several other options geared towards improving protection and customer satisfaction.
Pure Aqua has remained the global leader in reverse osmosis and water treatment solutions since 2000. Our mobile water treatment equipment is highly durable and manufactured to a wide range of applications. Our systems can operate from tap & brackish water, municipal, and seawater sources. Each containerized system is equipped with advanced electrical, mechanical, plumbing, insulation, climate control system, LED lighting, and plug & play design.
Containerized/mobile water purification systems are transported to the exact location in which potable water is needed. Contracted staff will be ready to manage these systems with the help of a short training program within days of delivery to produce high-purity, clean freshwater.
The primary benefits of our containerized systems include:
• Quick setup process
• Compact footprints
• Easy transportation
• Mobile which is suitable for construction locations
All our systems are engineered and manufactured in the USA.
Please refer to our website for more information regarding our systems:
English: Water Treatment Systems
Spanish: Sistema de tratamiento de agua
Maher Aghasi
Please refer to our website for more information regarding our systems:
Containerized / Mobile Water Treatment Systems | Industrial & Commercial - Made in USA