DEQ Secretary's Statement on PFAS discussion with CFPUA

Yesterday, DEQ Secretary Michael S. Regan held a meeting with representatives of the Attorney General’s office and board members and staff of the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority (CFPUA) to discuss the progress made on the issue of PFAS/GenX and CFPUA's remaining concerns about PFAS contamination from the Chemours Fayetteville Works facility.

“We support CFPUA’s effort to protect their customers and agree that a comprehensive approach in tandem with the Consent Order will be necessary to hold Chemours fully accountable for their pollution in North Carolina,” said Secretary Regan. “I believe Tuesday’s discussion was important and beneficial for all parties. DEQ appreciates the comments and perspectives shared by CFPUA."

DEQ continues to seek public feedback on the Addendum to the Consent Order. The goal of the Addendum is to significantly and permanently reduce PFAS entering the Cape Fear River from the Chemours site and impacting the downstream communities. The public comment period on the Addendum is open until September 17. More information on how to submit comments is available here.