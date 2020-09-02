DPS Strongly Encourages Customers to Wear Masks While Visiting Driver License Offices and Will Become Mandatory on Monday, July 13

JACKSON, MS – Due to the continuing rise in COVID-19 cases across the state, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety is urging customers to wear masks while visiting Driver License Offices. Masks will become mandatory at all Driver License Offices on Monday, July 13.

In order to help the offices run safely and more efficiently, customers are also being asked to follow proper social distancing protocols while waiting to be served. “We have to be diligent in our efforts to limit transmission of the virus,” said DPS Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell. “We also feel it is imperative to require a facemask be worn by all patrons and personnel inside driver license offices to accomplish that goal.” Each station location will continue following the daily schedule according to the first letter of customers’ last names.

Monday A-E

Tuesday F-L

Wednesday Firearm Permits, Security Guard Permits, Renewals, & Duplicates

Thursday M-S

Friday T-Z

In order to limit exposure, customers can take advantage of the online services by visiting www.dps.ms.gov and the Driver Service Bureau link.