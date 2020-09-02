Audit Advisory for Thursday, September 3, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, September 3, 2020.
Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.
Belmont
MHRB Serving Belmont, Harrison, and Monroe Counties
Village of Brookside
Butler
Liberty Township
Carroll
Monroe Township
Clermont
Village of Chilo
Columbiana
City of East Liverpool Community Improvement Corporation
Marilyn Tiu (Medicaid)
Unity Township
Coshocton
Coshocton County General Health District
Cuyahoga
Gateway Economic Development Corporation of Greater Cleveland
Erie
Huron Joint Port Authority
Franklin
Donnita Tate (Medicaid)
Public Health Care Initiative Benefit Council
Village of Riverlea
Geauga
Newbury Local School District
Guernsey
Richland Township
Hamilton
City of Springdale
Highland
Whiteoak Township
Jackson
Jackson County Soil and Water Conservation District
Jefferson
Jefferson County Regional Planning Commission
Lorain
Estacia Cooper (Medicaid)
Lucas
Toledo Lucas County Public Library
Mahoning
Maria Vassilaros (Medicaid)
Marion
City Of Marion Landfill Assurance
Mercer
Ramchandra Nallu (Medicaid)
Montgomery
City of Miamisburg
Montgomery County
Muskingum
Maysville Regional Water District
Pickaway
Pic-a-Fay Joint Fire District
Putnam
Putnam County
Richland
Madison Township
Stark
Pike Township
Summit
Megan Peticca (Medicaid)
Trumbull
Ramona Sheth (Medicaid)
Warren
City of Springboro
Williams
Northwest Water District
Williams County Soil and Water Conservation District
A full copy of each report will be available online.
###
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
