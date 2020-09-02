Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 813 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,182 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Thursday, September 3, 2020

 

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

September 2, 2020                                                                

Audit Advisory for Thursday, September 3, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, September 3, 2020.

Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

 

 

 

 

 Belmont

MHRB Serving Belmont, Harrison, and Monroe Counties

 

Village of Brookside

 

 Butler

Liberty Township

 

 Carroll

Monroe Township

 

 Clermont

Village of Chilo

 

 Columbiana

City of East Liverpool Community Improvement Corporation

 

Marilyn Tiu (Medicaid)

 

Unity Township

 

 Coshocton

Coshocton County General Health District

 

 Cuyahoga

Gateway Economic Development Corporation of Greater Cleveland

 

 Erie

Huron Joint Port Authority

 

 Franklin

Donnita Tate (Medicaid)

 

Public Health Care Initiative Benefit Council

 

Village of Riverlea

 

 Geauga

Newbury Local School District

 

 Guernsey

Richland Township

 

 Hamilton

City of Springdale

 

 Highland

Whiteoak Township

 

 Jackson

Jackson County Soil and Water Conservation District

 

 Jefferson

Jefferson County Regional Planning Commission

 

 Lorain

Estacia Cooper (Medicaid)

 

 Lucas

Toledo Lucas County Public Library

 

 Mahoning

Maria Vassilaros (Medicaid)

 

 Marion

City Of Marion Landfill Assurance

 

 Mercer

Ramchandra Nallu (Medicaid)

 

 Montgomery

City of Miamisburg

 

Montgomery County

 

 Muskingum

Maysville Regional Water District

 

 Pickaway

Pic-a-Fay Joint Fire District

 

 Putnam

Putnam County

 

 Richland

Madison Township

 

 Stark

Pike Township

 

 Summit

Megan Peticca (Medicaid)

 

 Trumbull

Ramona Sheth (Medicaid)

 

 Warren

City of Springboro

 

 Williams

Northwest Water District

 

Williams County Soil and Water Conservation District

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) 644-1111

 

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Thursday, September 3, 2020

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.