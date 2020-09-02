For Immediate Release:

September 2, 2020

Audit Advisory for Thursday, September 3, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, September 3, 2020.

Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

Belmont MHRB Serving Belmont, Harrison, and Monroe Counties Village of Brookside Butler Liberty Township Carroll Monroe Township Clermont Village of Chilo Columbiana City of East Liverpool Community Improvement Corporation Marilyn Tiu (Medicaid) Unity Township Coshocton Coshocton County General Health District Cuyahoga Gateway Economic Development Corporation of Greater Cleveland Erie Huron Joint Port Authority Franklin Donnita Tate (Medicaid) Public Health Care Initiative Benefit Council Village of Riverlea Geauga Newbury Local School District Guernsey Richland Township Hamilton City of Springdale Highland Whiteoak Township Jackson Jackson County Soil and Water Conservation District Jefferson Jefferson County Regional Planning Commission Lorain Estacia Cooper (Medicaid) Lucas Toledo Lucas County Public Library Mahoning Maria Vassilaros (Medicaid) Marion City Of Marion Landfill Assurance Mercer Ramchandra Nallu (Medicaid) Montgomery City of Miamisburg Montgomery County Muskingum Maysville Regional Water District Pickaway Pic-a-Fay Joint Fire District Putnam Putnam County Richland Madison Township Stark Pike Township Summit Megan Peticca (Medicaid) Trumbull Ramona Sheth (Medicaid) Warren City of Springboro Williams Northwest Water District Williams County Soil and Water Conservation District

A full copy of each report will be available online.

