Meet Your ESGR Rep: Nancy Scheffey

Name: Nancy Scheffey, Military Outreach Director Location you represent: Laramie

Career Background: U.S. Army, Active Duty Years of Service: 20 Hometown: Cheyenne, WY

Q. What did you do in the military?

A: Retired from the Army as a 79S Career Counselor.

Q. What do you think is the greatest benefit of ESGR?

A. Benefits and camaraderie

Q. How long have you been volunteering with Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR)? A. 2 years

Q. Why do you volunteer to be an ESGR Representative?

A. It’s my way to continue to serve the military. I love helping the soldiers.

Find out more about your Wyoming ESGR on their website or FB page: WyESGR or https://www.facebook.com/WYESGR/