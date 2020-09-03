The Methanol Institute Welcomes SerEnergy as the Association's Newest Member
We are pleased that SerEnergy has decided to join MI’s growing roster of clean energy companies. SerEnergy’s methanol fuel cells offer clean power solutions both for today and the future.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Methanol Institute (MI) is pleased to welcome innovative clean energy company SerEnergy as our newest member. SerEnergy is a world-leading supplier of methanol-based fuel cell solutions. SerEnergy serves customers within the telecom, utilities and other industry segments.
— Gregory Dolan, CEO
Besides a strong solution portfolio, SerEnergy has built up essential competencies within all key elements of methanol fuel cell technology, development and production. SerEnergy is part of Fischer Group, with 2,800 employees and production worldwide.
SerEnergy fuel cells convert methanol into electric energy with no harmful emissions, low noise, high temperature tolerance, and remote monitoring and self-maintenance capabilities.
SerEnergy offers scalable solutions for both indoor and outdoor use. SerEnergy methanol fuel cells are available in small systems, ranging in size from 5 kilowatts (kW) to 15kW, large systems from 30kW to 300kW, and as unlimited parallel systems. SerEnergy fuel cells are an ideal solution for critical power & backup, remote off-grid sites, and for deployable and auxiliary power needs.
John Kjær, Sales & Marketing Director of SerEnergy, says that "SerEnergy is excited to join the Methanol Institute and we look forward to the cooperation which we believe will help raise awareness, knowledge and use of methanol fueled solutions for clean and renewable energy. We have already an extensive global network of customers and partners, but are keen to expand our networks to provide more clean power worldwide."
