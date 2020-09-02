Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
World War II Veterans Celebrate 75th Anniversary of Formal Surrender

September 2, 2020

It was 75 years ago today that the formal instrument of surrender was signed on the deck of the battleship USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay, ending the Second World War. We honor our World War II veterans on this day and thank the members of the Greatest Generation for keeping America free.

