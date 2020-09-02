Fish Rules App now expanded to include freshwater regulations

The wait is over! Fish Rules App now includes freshwater fishing regulations. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is excited to announce that their successful partnership with the Fish Rules App has now expanded.

“The Division of Freshwater Fisheries Management is thrilled that the Fish Rules App is now available for freshwater. We have seen how our partnership with Fish Rules has strengthened the communication of fishing regulations and are looking forward to it getting even stronger,” said Jon Fury, FWC’s director for the Division of Freshwater Fisheries Management. “We encourage fresh and saltwater anglers to use the app whenever they are fishing one of Florida’s extraordinary waterbodies to stay up to date on fishing regulations as well as help them identify their catch.”

“This is the kind of app that helps agencies like FWC help anglers keep up to date on regulations, fish identification and so much more,” said Jessica McCawley, FWC’s Division of Marine Fisheries Management director. “We've been encouraging use of this app, known for its quality, for years and are happy about the release of the freshwater version as well.”

“We are very excited about our partnership with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission! Fish Rules App is based out of south Florida, so we're happy to be partnering with our home state,” said app cocreator Albrey Arrington. “Everyone knows Florida is the Fishing Capital of the World, and it gives us a lot of pride to be partnered with FWC to help recreational anglers better understand fishing regulations. We are excited to announce that our latest update includes recreational freshwater regulations for Florida.”

Fishing regulations change depending on your location, such as in a Fish Management Area. Enable location services in the Fish Rules App, and the app will automatically show you regulations for your actual position. The app is also partnering with the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council and the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council who manage fisheries off Florida in federal waters.

If you are unsure of the species you reeled in, the app also helps with fish identification. Swipe left or right on pictures of fish to see more pictures and clues on how to identify a fish. You can even sort fish by name or by picture.

If you have beautiful photos of your catch, Fish Rules is always looking for more photos to add to the app. Share your amazing shots by emailing them to photo@fishrulesapp.com. Preferred shots include the fish being held horizontally and taking up as much of the image as possible.

Learn more at FishRulesApp or follow Fish Rules at Instagram.com/FishRulesApp or Facebook.com/FishRulesApp.

Download the app at: