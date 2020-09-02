World War II Veterans Celebrate 75th Anniversary of Formal Surrender
September 2, 2020
It was 75 years ago today that the formal instrument of surrender was signed on the deck of the battleship USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay, ending the Second World War. We honor our World War II veterans on this day and thank the members of the Greatest Generation for keeping America free.
