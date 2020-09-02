Consumer Digital Identity Trend Report 2020
Cloud-based identity leader LoginRadius publishes the annual report on the consumer identity trends of 2020 by analyzing 1.17 billion consumers
Your users' onboarding experience is absolutely critical. If you can't make it count, they will never log in again”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , September 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LoginRadius Inc., the leader in cloud-based consumer identity and access management solution has published its annual report on the Consumer digital identity trends after an in-depth analysis of the consumer behavior on its platform, that securely manages more than one billion digital identities worldwide.
— co-founder and CEO of LoginRadius, Rakesh Soni
The result shows that while standard login using email stands out as the most common authentication method among users, passwordless login is quickly making a mark among consumers as a user-friendly method of logging in.
"Your users' onboarding experience is absolutely critical. If you can't make it count, they will never log in again," said co-founder and CEO of LoginRadius, Rakesh Soni. "Making the authentication process as fast and smooth as possible will increase the conversion rate and win happier consumers."
Loyal consumers are a valuable asset for any business. And the first step to connect with them is through onboarding via registration, followed by seamless authentication. The LoginRadius Digital Identity Trends report offers a detailed specification of how consumers want to interact with brands to enjoy a flawless digital experience.
Executive Summary
With the evolving technology metrics, when consumers are inclined towards online platforms, businesses need to figure out their consumer behavior and focus on the increasing competition across all industry verticals.
This report will give businesses an extensive overview of the Consumer Identity Trends of 2020 by offering an aggregate analysis of 1.17 billion global users that the LoginRadius Identity Platform serves.
The research also includes a detailed analysis of the most preferred authentication methods and the performance benchmarks for identity management platforms recorded between January 2019 and May 2020.
Table of Contents
Methodology
Key Terminology Used
Consumer Identity Trends Observed on the LoginRadius Platform
A brief overview of Standard Login Trends
Registration Forms
Forgotten Password
Username vs. Email ID
Passwordless Login Trends
Passwordless Login
A brief overview of Multi-Factor Authentication Trends
SMS vs. Mobile App
Multi-Factor Authentication Adoption
Return Rate Comparison
Login Preferences
Login Preference by End-Users
Social Login Preference by End-Users
Login Preference by Businesses
Performance Benchmarks
Authentication Token
Conclusion
Who Is the Report for and How to Request a Copy
The Consumer Digital Identity Trend Report 2020 is highly recommended for C-suite professionals, IAM Professionals, and product managers of B2C companies. The report is available for download through the LoginRadius corporate website here.
About LoginRadius
LoginRadius is a leading cloud-based consumer identity and access management (CIAM) solution that empowers businesses to deliver a delightful consumer experience and win consumer trust.
The developer-friendly Identity Platform provides a comprehensive set of APIs to enable authentication, identity verification, single sign-on, user management, and account protection capabilities such as multi-factor authentication on any web or mobile application. The company offers open source SDKs, integrations with over 150 third party applications, pre-designed and customizable login interfaces, and best-in-class data security products. The platform is already loved by over 3,000 businesses with a monthly reach of 1.17 billion users worldwide.
The company has been named as a leading industry player in consumer identity and access management (CIAM) by Gartner, KuppingerCole, and Computer Weekly. Microsoft is a major technology partner and investor.
For more information, visit loginradius.com or follow @LoginRadius on Twitter.
