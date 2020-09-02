Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Latest News: Library Appoints New Chief of Serial and Government Publications Division

The Library of Congress has appointed Deborah Thomas as chief of the Serial and Government Publications Division. Thomas brings more than 20 years’ expertise working with digital collections and coordinating several of the Library’s signature programs. She has served as acting chief of the division since December 2019.

