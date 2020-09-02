Action for Nature Announces 2020 “International Young Eco-Hero Award” Winners
17 Eco-Conscious Youth from Around the World Honored for Environmental AchievementsSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Action for Nature (AFN) announced its 2020 Young Eco-Hero award winners, honoring 17 young environmental activists from across the globe for their creative initiatives aimed at tackling the world’s most pressing environmental challenges.
“These children, pre-teens, and teens have shown that the next generation is refusing to simply stand on the sidelines but instead is turning its passion for helping the planet into projects that have tangible, positive impacts on the environment now,” said Beryl Kay, president of Action for Nature, an international non-profit organization that encourages young people to nurture a love and respect for Earth’s natural resources and to take personal action to better their environments. “Through their commitment, these young activists are shaping the world around them and inspiring other young people to take action to protect our Earth.”
Awarded annually, these outstanding young people from across the globe are selected by a panel of independent judges, including experts in environmental science, biology, and education. For the past seventeen years, the International Young Eco-Hero Awards have honored global youth in two categories – 8 to 12 years old and 13 to 16 years old – who are taking important steps to solve tough environmental problems. Since 2003, Action for Nature has recognized more than 277 young people from nearly 30 countries and over 25 U.S. states.
This year’s International Young Eco-Hero Awards go to:
First Prize
Jade Bothma (age 14, Cape Town, South Africa) for her project Oceano Reddentes
Rylee Brooke Kamahele (age 12, Mililani, Hawai’i) for her projects Promise to our Keiki, The Plastics Project, and the Hashtag Speak Up Movement
Innovator Award
Adarsh Ambati (age 15, San Jose, California) for his project Smart Community Sprinkler System
Second Prize
Lazar Đuković (age 15, Budva, Montenegro) for his project Renewable Energy
Duncan Jurman (age 16, Weston, Florida) for his project Bring Butterflies Back
Sofia Molina (age 11, San Luis Potosi, Mexico) for her project Cococu
Ivanna Ortega Serret (age 12, Ciudad López Mateos, Atizapán De Zaragoza, Mexico) for her project Clean Up Madin's Dam
Third Prize
Sarah Goody (age 15, Corte Madera, California) for her project Climate NOW
Lesein Mutunkei (age 15, Nairobi, Kenya) for his project Trees for Goals
Justin Sather (age 9, Los Angeles, California) for his project For Love of Frogs
Riva Tulpule (age 14, Dubai, United Arab Emirates) for her project Electronic Waste Recycling
Young people receiving honorable mentions include:
Zach Hartman (age 11, Tampa, Florida) for his project Zach's Planet: Helping the Planet and Its People!
Lily Kay (age 10, Dallas, Texas) for her project Free Texas State Parks for Fifth Graders
Ishan Goyal (age 15, San Jose, California) for his project Pin & Post
Eiman Jawwad (age 15, Lahore, Pakistan) for her project Organic Fertilizer from Tea and Coffee Residue
Aditya Mukarji (age 15, Gurgaon, Haryana, India) for his project Refuse If You Cannot Reuse
Demetri Sedita (age 16, Tampa, Florida) for his project Green Gaspirilla
To learn more about the Young Eco-Hero Awards, this year’s winners and their projects, and to access high-res images and view their individual videos, visit www.actionfornature.org.
