ACEINNA – Brilliant People Working on Exciting Projects

ACEINNA, Inc. a worldwide leader in innovative sensing technologies, today announced career openings for future engineering leaders in the areas of autonomous vehicles and robotics. We currently have openings for experts in both hardware and software design. For more details, please visit the ACEINNA site https://www.aceinna.com/joinUs and also at LinkedIN https://www.linkedin.com/company/aceinna/jobs
ACEINNA, Inc. is a leading MEMS based sensing solutions company, focusing on the development of innovative Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) and current sensing technologies that are essential to next generation cars, robots and other autonomous applications. Our product lines cover MHz bandwidth Magneto-Resistance (MR) based electric current sensors, high-performance open source IMUs, Real Time Kinematic (RTK) navigation systems, and centimeter-precision positioning services.
“We are a visionary, innovative, fast growing, energetic, and technology-driven company. Our passion is to create winning products, provide customer satisfaction, generate financial return to our investors, and offer a rewarding and exciting work platform for our employees,” says Dr. Yang Zhao, CEO at ACEINNA. “If you love technology, creativity, innovation, and teamwork, this is a place for you.”
ACEINNA is venture backed by IDG Capital, a private equity and investment firm with over $20 billion under management.
ACEINNA is dedicated to helping employees achieve the best work/life balance. Our PTO policy allows employees to make the most of their well-deserved vacations and holidays.
“At ACEINNA, we invest in our teams so that they can perform the work they love at their highest potential,” says Amy Wilson, HR Manager at ACEINNA. Our comprehensive benefits package is designed to support your family’s physical and financial health and well-being.”
ACEINNA has enacted a 401K plan that assists employees in planning and saving for retirement. Our dedication to providing our employees with financial freedom in the retirement years is demonstrated through our generous match program.
Some of the benefits we offer include:
• Medical – United Health Care (UHC)
• Dental – Delta Dental
• Vision – VSP (Employee is 100% covered)
• Short-Term Disability – 100% Company Paid
• Health Reimbursement Account – 100% Company Paid
• Long-Term – 100% Company Paid
• Health Savings Account (Pre-Tax)
• Dependent Care Account (Pre-Tax)
• Life Insurance – 100% Company Paid
• Supplemental Insurance offerings such as Life, STD, Cancer, Accident & Hospital
• Employee Referral Bonus
• Tuition Reimbursement Program
ABOUT ACEINNA
ACEINNA Inc., is a leading provider of sensing solutions for automotive, industrial, telecom, datacenter and cloud infrastructure, consumer appliances, agricultural and construction markets.
ACEINNA’s precise positioning solutions are MEMS based, open-source, inertial sensing systems that are leading the industry by enabling easy-to-use, centimeter-accurate navigation systems for the autonomous revolution. ACEINNA’s isolated current sensor product family is based on an AMR technology that enables industry leading accuracy, bandwidth and step response in a simple, cost effective single-chip form factor.
ACEINNA has R&D facilities in San Jose, CA; Andover, MA; and Chicago, IL; as well as manufacturing facilities in Wuxi, China.
FOR MORE INFORMATION
ACEINNA Inc., One Tech Drive, Suite 325, Andover, MA 01810
Tel: 978-965-3200 Fax: 978-965-3201
Email: info@aceinna.com
Web: https://www.aceinna.com
