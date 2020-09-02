CONCORN’s SNOW Adapter Now an SAP Endorsed App Available on SAP® App Center
SNOW Adapter Integrates ServiceNow with SAP Solution Manager to Deliver Enterprise IT TransformationLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CONCORN announced today that its SNOW Adapter is now an SAP endorsed app, available for online purchase on SAP® App Center. SAP Endorsed Apps are a new category of solutions from SAP’s partner ecosystem to help customers become best-run, intelligent enterprises. Endorsed apps are meant to deliver value with desired outcomes.
“The SNOW Adapter delivers an integration solution between ServiceNow and SAP Solution Manager focusing on change management, IT service management and IT operations management while providing the customer real-time reporting from a single pane of glass. SAP Solution Manager enables IT to deliver quantifiable results back to the business. We are proud to bring this solution to market for businesses using both SAP Solution Manager and ServiceNow,” said Valton Berisha, CEO and Co-Founder of CONCORN.
SAP Endorsed Apps are premium certified by SAP with added security, in-depth testing and measurements against benchmarks results. The SNOW Adapter extends the platforms and best practices of SAP Solution Manager and ServiceNow to consolidate change automatically, balance IT workload, enable faster turnaround resolution of incidents, and improve release management quality.
“Ecosystem innovations are essential to SAP’s vision and delivery of the intelligent enterprise,” said Tom Roberts, senior vice president, Partner Solution Success at SAP. “We applaud CONCORN on achieving endorsed app status for its SNOW Adapter. Partners like CONCORN are positioned to help us deliver on a vision and provide new innovations to our customers – quickly, easily and with solutions that have achieved premium certification and support of SAP.”
The SNOW Adapter solution is available for digital discovery and purchase at SAP App Center, the digital marketplace for SAP partner solutions. SAP App Center provides customers with real-time access to approximately 1,500 innovative partner solutions that complement and extend their SAP solutions, enabling digital transformation of their business.
About CONCORN
CONCORN is a professional consulting and software company specializing in Application Lifecycle Management powered by SAP Solution Manager and third-party tools based on ITIL best practices. CONCORN headquartered in Los Angeles California with Fortune 500 companies, providing exclusive services to help implement process improvements to support business growth. CONCORN provides services and software solutions, through industry standards that lay a solid foundation for our customers. Our engagements create the opportunity for speed, agility, collaboration, productivity and best maintenance practices. CONCORN achieved SAP GOLD Services Partner status in 2019 for its exceptional competency in Application Lifecycle Management Services.
