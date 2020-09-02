Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Medicomms by Armour selected for first NHSX Clinical Communications Procurement Framework

Secure mobile comms safeguard sensitive patient data and provide a more user friendly alternative to paging

Healthcare is a key market for Armour and our partner Nine23, the product is evolving to provide added value to healthcare users, such as integration with patient records and task management apps. ”
— David Holman, Director, Armour Comms
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Armour Comms, the leading provider of specialist, secure communications solutions, has successfully tendered and been accepted on to the first ever edition of the NHSX Clinical Communications Procurement Framework, with its Medicomms by Armour solution. Medicomms is designed specifically for use by health care professionals and patients. It is an all-in-one mobile app that converges secure internal communications to help with the collection and sharing of sensitive patient data. Medicomms is also an alternative to paging and has the ability to provide a medium for secure video consultations and time limited patient aftercare communications.

Medicomms is now available to all NHS Trusts via the new NHSX procurement framework, as a managed & hosted solution via Armour partner Nine23 using the NHS accredited FLEX platform, which can handle information up to OFFICIAL-SENSITIVE, enabling healthcare professionals to securely use Medicomms via mobile, tablet, and laptop devices from any operating system including iOS, Android and Windows10.

David Holman, Director at Armour Comms said; “We are delighted to have been included in this first iteration of the NHSX Clinical Communications Procurement Framework. Healthcare is a key market for Armour and our partner Nine23, the product is evolving fast to provide additional services and added value to healthcare users, such as integration with patient records and task management apps.”

Stuart McKean, CEO of Nine23 said; “Being awarded a contract on this NHSX framework demonstrates both Armour and Nine23’s commitment to enable front line users in the NHS to officially use today’s technology. The NHS front line should be able to use technology and between us we can replace those outdated systems with much better secure solutions.”

The NHSX Clinical Services Procurement Framework aims to support NHS organisations with dedicated clinical facing communication and tasks management tools, to accelerate the adoption of proven technologies and to phase out pagers by the end of 2021. The suppliers on the framework have been assessed to ensure that they meet all legislative requirements; therefore no formal tendering is required, saving valuable time and money in the procurement process.

For more information about the NHSX Clinical Communications Procurement Framework: https://www.nhsx.nhs.uk/key-tools-and-info/clinical-communications-procurement-framework/

Andreina West
PR Artistry
+44 1491 845553
